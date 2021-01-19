From saving a school from fire to a quiet end to war fund drives, from shooting down a new Olean High School to troubled floodwaters across the region, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Jan. 19 — Fire was discovered at the Prospect Avenue school in Salamanca soon after the afternoon session began, but the 200 or more children marched out in good order. In fact, a student was credited with discovering the fire, which began in an overheated furnace in the basement and then catching the partition between the furnace room and gymnasium. A little girl spotted the blaze and promptly reported it to her teacher. The principal of the school, Miss Clancy, sounded the alarm. Teacher quickly wrapped up the children — temperatures were below zero at the time — and the children showed no signs of fear as they marched out in good order, though the rooms and corridors were filled with smoke. The damage, though, was slight and school will reopen tomorrow.
Jan. 20 — A fire leveled the C. Prouty & Co. factory in Eldred, causing $25,000 in with practically no insurance. The 15-year-old company, a maker of axe handles, was destroyed by a fire in the engine room while the men were at dinner around 12:30 p.m. There were but a few hands employed at this time, as the plant was running light owing to a large supply of finished product on hand — which added fuel to the fire. The water supply was limited, and there was little that could be done toward stopping the progress of the flames. It is understood that the plant will not be rebuilt in Eldred.
1946
Jan. 18 — Robert Davis, chairman of the Cattaraugus County War Finance Committee, dropped a final report of the final war bond drive off at the Times-Herald. “That’s the last one,” he said. There were no cheers, no gun salutes. But it’s important to note the efforts of some 500 volunteers who helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the war effort. The editors opine that it is probably too much to hope for, but wouldn’t it be nice if the same energy, enthusiasm and outpouring were funneled into solving the complex problems of peace — such as the then-current shortage of homes for returning veterans?
Jan. 22 — Olean’s March of Dimes Dance will kick off the annual fundraising effort tonight to help battle polio. Mayor Thomas Gustafson and Mrs. Gustafson will lead the dancers through the complex maneuvers of the Grand March at the Armory to kick off the event. The dance bands of Russ Barone and Al Cecchi will provide enough music to have even the most hard dancer all danced-out, officials said. Along with food and refreshments, a display of some of the “weapons” used in the war against the dread polio will be on display, such as the iron lung. From 1938 to 1955, the March of Dimes provided direct support for about 80% of polio victims, as well as bankrolling Dr. Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine efforts.
1971
Jan. 21 — Smoke and flame etched the sky as fire destroyed a large barn on Fay Hollow Road in Hinsdale on Wednesday afternoon. Owned by Duane Holdridge, the barn was valued at $12,000. Loss of hay and machinery in the 65-year-old structure is estimated at an additional, $7,000, officials said. Fortunately, Holdridge was able to lead 10 head of young cattle to safety from the conflagration, as firefighters streamed into the area from around the area to fight the fire of unknown origin.
Jan. 23 — A $7.3 million (about $47 million today) plan to build a new Olean High School failed to meet a majority, let alone the 60% needed to pass. School board President Donald Bergreen called the results “a serious blow to our educational system.” “I don’t know what more could have been done to put this resolution over the top,” he said, with the full board in agreement and 53 public presentations on the proposal. The new campus would have allowed for expansion, as well as moving the Junior High School out of School No. 7 in the North End where it had been moved “temporarily” 20 years prior. The chosen site, on the old Thatcher Glass plant to the north and below the high school, would later be used to build today’s Olean Intermediate Middle School.
1996
Jan. 18 — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program set an unfortunate record against Canisius that was so bad “believe me, if I had paid admission to this, I might be looking for my money back right now,” said Canisius coach John Beilein. The Bonnies set the record for lowest final score of the shot clock era with a 53-38 loss to the Little Three rival. The Bonnies had a pathetic 22.8% shooting record from the field, making just 13 field goals for 57 attempts — of those, only one (of 18 attempts) was a three-pointer, and four baskets were in mop-up time in the last 90 seconds. “We’ve got to get better,” said a perturbed Bona coach Jim Baron.
Jan. 20 — With water levels not seen since the Flood of 1972, scores of residents had to leave their homes on Friday due to rising floodwaters. The levy upgrades after the 1972 flood appear to be working in Olean, but many homes and businesses in the West End reported water in basements. On North 20th Street, Olean firefighters used a rowboat to rescue a resident. In Hinsdale, about 40 people huddled in the Hinsdale Fire Hall thanks to Red Cross efforts. Between 50 and 60 families were evacuated from the Route 16 corridor in the towns of Hinsdale and Olean. All county routes were closed in Allegany County, after New York State Police reported too many drivers were dodging barricades onto flooded bridges.