From honoring the fallen to a doubly bad day for the Olean Oilers, from lamenting a lack of faith in government to cleaning up after high winds, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
May 31 — Military parade, ceremonies in Mount View Cemetery, and decorating of graves of war veterans marked the observance of Memorial Day in Olean. The parade formed at the State Armory and marched through Barry to Sullivan to Union to the cemetery, where the customary ceremonies of the Grand Army of the Republic veterans group took place. In his address, the Rev. A. Frank Houser of the First Baptist Church dwelt upon the struggle of the Civil War to protect the inviolability of the constitution and the heroic and unselfish service America had given the world in all the wars in which he had been engaged.
June 2 — Olean should establish itself on the route of aircraft in the region, said city Historian Richmond Hill. He noted that “there is no reason for doubt” that overhead airplane routes through the region along the Liberty Highway — later to be known as Route 17 — “will be established in the not very far distant future.” He urged city leaders to plan an aviation field in or near the city to capitalize on that new mode of transportation. The request comes days after the first air mail delivery service was inaugurated between Buffalo and New York City.
1948
May 31 — Brief but impressive ceremonies, carried out under ideal weather, marked Olean’s tribute to its war dead at the Cattaraugus County Field of Honor in Mount View Cemetery on Sunday (the observance would not be moved from May 30 to the last Monday in May until 1970). The program was directed by the allied veterans organizations, including the United Spanish American War Veterans, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The parade paused briefly at the South Union Street bridge for a naval memorial tribute, then proceeded to the cemetery. John Armostron of the Times Herald editorial staff was the keynote speaker, who reminded his listeners that the obligation of present day Americans to the men who had given their lives for their country and in the greater cause of freedom were greater today than ever before.
June 1 — Coming off a five-game win streak, the Olean Oilers were sitting pretty at the top of the PONY League standings before facing a pair of games in one day. The first game, a 3-2 loss at Jamestown in the afternoon followed by a train ride home, did nothing to help the team face the Wellsville Red Sox for an evening game at Bradner Stadium. Things got so bad that the visiting batters combed the offerings of four Olean pitchers for 18 hits and a 23-8 win. The Sox got off to a three run lead in the first, but the Oilers scored two in the bottom of the inning. Four more runs in the third were countered by five by the home team, but a six-run fourth inning began the rout. The Sox picked up two more runs in the sixth inning, three in the eighth and five in the ninth to complete the marathon.
1973
May 31 — Faith in government — at a low due to the ongoing Watergate scandal — was the theme of Memorial Day speeches from Col. J. Hayes Metzger and Olean Mayor William O. Smith. Rain caused the cancellation of the parade, and a brief indoor service at the American Legion was held in its stead. Small groups of people along the parade route dispersed when police made the announcement, and only a few made it to the postrooms for the service. “I think there is a little too much criticism of government officials and I think there should be a little more optimism … people should be more hopeful,” Smith said. Metzger, professor of military science at St. Bonaventure University, noted that “freedom is a two-edged sword. It can provide the opportunity for initiative, progress and growth, or it can hasten our downfall for in it are the seeds of self-destruction.”
June 2 — Demolition of the Portville Municipal Building began Friday morning, with workmen from Jamestown moving swiftly to begin clearing the site to make room for a new Municipal Building complex. The old building was erected in 1904 and included a second-floor movie theater. The new building, at a cost of $220,000, will house the post office and village offices on the first floor, with a 182-seat courtroom and office availability on the second floor. Once demolition is done, L.C. Whitford Co. of Wellsville is expected to have the new structure completed by the end of the year.
1998
June 1 — The Gold Star Mothers were honored Saturday in a ceremony at Lincoln Park. 100-year-old Gertrude Frable, former president of the Gold Star Mothers, was the guest of honor. “War is a beast… and we have to learn that what we have learned will enable us to keep that beast from ever again being unleashed upon this world,” said Leo Keenan, a St. Bonaventure professor who served as keynote speaker, also lamented the pain felt by the families of those who lost their lives in war. “Here in Olean, the manager of the local Western Union Telegraph Co. office, George A. Shred, knowing the heartache that those telegrams brought, personally delivered each one in hopes that he could ease the pain somewhat. Can you imagine how he felt one night, alone in the office, a telegram came bringing the news that it was his son, George A. Shred Jr., who lost his life?”
June 3 — Days after high winds move through the region, storms returned and caused extensive damage. In Bradford, the Penn-Brad Oil Rig and Museum saw severe damage, including the 72-foot oil rig and a new wooden building housing engines and a glycerine wagon had collapsed. It is not believed a tornado struck the Cuba area, but fire officials report boats lifted off of, and in some cases out of, Cuba Lake, and large trees were plucked from the ground or shredded to pulp that was plastered to roads, houses and anything else in the wind’s path. Hail piled up like snow, it was reported.