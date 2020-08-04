From blasting away in downtown Olean to the repercussions of Hiroshima around the globe, from dialing 911 to a hot time at Farm City Days, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Aug. 3 — New offices of the city clerk in the city building (the old city building, that is, where the Olean Municipal Building stands today) are completed for occupancy after finishing touches were laid down. Linoleum — a “handsome floor covering” over the old hardwood — was added to the hallways as a gift from the Olean Chamber of Commerce. While many people cringe at the idea of linoleum over a hardwood floor today, the floor covering made from linseed oil, pine resin, cork dust and other materials on a canvas backing was a marvel of the age, noted for its varied colors and long life without refinishing or oiling.
Aug. 4 — That loud explosion at lunchtime? That’s black gold! A five-barrel producer of an oil well was brought in by the Naelo Oil Co. on its lease in the rear of the Bordonaro building on North Union Street, only a few steps from the heart of the business section today. The well was shot with 80 quarts of nitroglycerin — similar in power to a 500-pound airplane bomb — at 12:20 p.m. The shooting was witnessed by hundreds of people interested in the well, some gathering as early as 9 a.m. If the well is a good producer, the company plans to drill more in the 26 acres under lease just east of Union Street.
1945
Aug. 3 — Several signs are being seen locally that World War II is nearing its end. Zippo windproof lighters are back in stock at Black’s Drug Store on North Union Street for the first time in years, as wartime production of the Bradford, Pa., staple was allocated to the military. The new Dailey Mills on 12th street near the viaduct reports 40 positions for men looking for “a permanent post war job in a peace time Olean industry.” And from the PONY League to the American League, baseball teams report an influx of veterans who are lighting up the diamonds.
Aug. 8 — Two days after the detonation of the atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, the Olean Times Herald editors echoed the thoughts of many in town — “The advent of this bomb has made it IMPERATIVE that there be no more wars,” the editors wrote. Even though the extent of damage in that city was not known yet, the paper noted that the first test in New Mexico shattered windows 100 miles away, and could be felt as an earthquake in three states. “We do not think we are exaggerating in the slightest when we say that we have produced something that may stop the war … or that — in the years to come — may destroy the human race.”
1970
Aug. 3 — A new three-digit telephone number — 911 — was introduced in Olean at 12:01 p.m. to provide quick access to police, fire and ambulance services. “The 911 system will enable us to give better service in emergencies to the people of this city,” said Mayor William O. Smith. However, it is just for the roughly 20,000 city residents, with those needing help in outlying communities having to remember the individual phone numbers for each fire or police department they need help from, or wait for the operator to pick up. The service would not come to the rest of Cattaraugus County until 1992.
Aug. 4 — Air pollution aside, nothing is sadder than smokeless factory chimneys. Olean area residents are champing at the bit to get the old smoke stacks at the Thatcher site to the east of North Union Street to come down. Having been closed since 1948, the old glass plant has been used mainly for storage and warehousing. At the time, school officials sought to level the site for a new high school, using the then-current high school as a junior high school. Eventually, officials would OK a plan to keep the high school, but build a junior high school down the hill to the north. The Thatcher site is now the Olean Center Mall.
1995
Aug. 4 — A sauna-like day didn’t stop thousands of people from flocking to Olean’s downtown for Farm City Days in search of sidewalk sales and store clearances. Several store owners noted that the event was drumming up business, including at Paper Factory, the Sears store and Debora’s women’s clothing store. Others, like Sharon Sue of Union News, noted that sales were down this year “whether it’s the heat or it’s burning itself out.” The event would eventually go the way of the POGS and Spin Master Rhythm Sticks that were being sold, but it would not be forgotten. After many years’ absence, the event was one of the models for today’s StrOlean exhibitions. After several delays and cancellations, this year’s first StrOlean is set for Sept. 18.
Aug. 7 — The Times Herald will join a cluster of American Publishing-owned newspapers in a planned sale with Thomson Newspapers. Thomson bought the Times Herald in 1988, and OTH publisher Chuck Ward noted that the deal would end competition between publications including Wellsville, Hornell, Salamanca, Bradford, Ridgway, St. Marys and Kane — all of which were then owned by American. Today, Olean, Salamanca and Bradford are part of Bradford Publishing Co., a subsidiary of Community Media Group, while others of those American newspapers are now owned by Gannett.