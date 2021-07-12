From homemade hooch causing hallucinations to thanks from Holland, from crowning Miss New York to honoring Ray Evans, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
July 13 — Homemade hootch, squirrel whiskey and other amateur concoctions have produced sudden and starling results on those who drink too freely or even those who drink at all, the city board of health reported. “It frequently occurrs that persons become suddenly demented and violent, endangering the lives of themselves and others and it is the duty of the city to provide a place for the temporary detention of such persons.” Padded rooms at the police station are recommended. The symptoms are similar to those who were poisoned by the federal government’s attempts to taint materials used in alcohol manufacturing — an effort which killed an estimated 10,000 people during Prohibition.
July 14 — Bigger, better and grander than ever was the combined circus of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, which gave two performances here to roughly 17,000 spectators. Everything about the circus was the best — the acts kept the three rings and five stages busy practically all the time. Lillian Leitzell, the premier of all aerialists, furnished the biggest show of all. The Australian woodchoppers, and Adolph Hess and his horses were not far behind in their performances in “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
1946
July 15 — The Olean Oilers retained their hold on third place as they split a doubleheader against the Bradford Wings. The Oilers fell 7-4 in the first tilt in Bradford, dropping to fourth in the rankings of the PONY League. However, back home at Bradner Stadium and in front of 2,500 fans, the Oilers got off to an early 8-run advantage. However, the Wings worked their way back. The Oilers relied on a single from Jim Smith to open the bottom of the ninth inning, advancing to second on a sacrifice by manager Greg Mulleavy, and finally scoring standing up on Jim Babcock’s single through the box.
July 17 — The Dutch Relief Council has thanked the people of Olean for their help to Holland in a letter received by H. van der Horst, who led the clothing drive in 1945. “We here in Holland feel that we shall never be able to express adequately the warm feelings of gratitude your spontaneous acts of friendship and fellowship have kindled in our hearts,” said Miss L.H. Gallois, “which may result, as we all hope, in an enduring understanding and a mutual cooperation on the international field.”
1971
July 12 — An estimated 30,000 people watched the Miss New York State Parade, which marched off without a drop of rain falling although dampness threatened. The 20 contestants for the beauty pageant were the main draw, escorted by marching bands from across the state. Mayor William O. Smith presented each contestant with a tiny key to the city and a wrist corsage. The reigning Miss New York, Katherine Karlsrud, was presented with a large key to the city. On a more somber note, the Times Herald reported a Buffalo spectator died of a heart attack during the festivities.
July 17 — Miss Niagara Falls Elisabeth May Condon looked on in shock when she was named Miss New York State at Olean High School before a standing room-only crowd. The Niagara University student is being proclaimed “Queen Elisabeth.” “I got it, Mom, I got it,” she shouted to her mother beyond the footlights. She thanked Oleanders for their cheers and applause. “It makes you feel more warm and comfortable and at home — and that’s most important,” she said after the crowds interrupted her modern dance routine several times.
1996
July 13 — Salamanca’s Ray Evans may have been honored on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame in 1994, but he thought the marking on the Walkway of Dreams in front of the Salamanca theater that bears his name “is a real act of love.” A special show, also titled “Walkway of Dreams,” will showcase many of the songs written by Evans and longtime partner Jay Livingstone. Also honored was the late George Abbot, a Salamanca native and Broadway producer of over 130 shows. In the future, organizers hope to honor Jamestown natives Lucille Ball and Natalie Merchant of the band 10,000 Maniacs, Bradford’s Marilyn Horne, and Buffalo’s Mark Russell.
July 17 — Flight Services Group, a corporate aircraft management and charter company, has signed a lease to operate at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport. The deal could bring charter service to the airport, which had been without a passenger service of any kind since Eastern Airlines stopped coming in 1972. “This will give people in Olean access to air service they’ve never had before,” Alderman James Griffin said. The agreement would lead to some services starting in 1997, but those have since ended.