From cracking down on moonshiners to sending the “Under the Bed” burglars to jail, from Labor Day fun to skunks by the trapload, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Sept. 5 — After operations around the city, sheriff and police department officers collected sufficient moonshine whiskey to make a carload. One still was also seized. The whiskey and still were taken to the county jail, and will go to a grand jury for possible indictments. Michael Plank, 48, a visitor at one of the houses raided, declared himself and offered to battle Undersheriff Howard Cameron. The undersheriff took Plank to the city lockup, and the man was sentenced to 50 days in the county jail.
Sept. 6 — A crowd estimated at 3,000 people attended the opening of the Cattaraugus County Fair at the Exposition grounds in Little Valley. The horse races, always a feature of the fair, are attracting a larger entry list than in previous years due to the liberal purses offered. A $1,000 prize went to Herry Einst of Ohio in the 2:25 trot, driving Hollywood March to victory in three successive heats. The midway has its ferris wheel, aero swing and concessions open for the enjoyment of all. Also drawing crowds were the Grange organizations of Ellicottville, Little Valley, Portville and Steamburg; and an exhibit and sale for the Southwestern Tier Association for the Blind.
1947
Sept. 5 — Veterans whose formal schooling was interrupted by war service — or anyone else who dropped out of high school — may now earn a high school diploma without attending school, it is reported. For a $4 fee and two days of tests, the state Board of Regents has for the first time authorized the State High School Equivalency Diploma. Taking the General Educational Development Tests, New York becomes the 46th state to allow adults to get their diploma to show their level of understanding to prospective employers or college admissions offices. Veterans and servicemen who took the same test through the military may get their diplomas without retesting or fee.
Sept. 6 — The two “Under the Bed” burglars in Coudersport have given their guilty pleas and will spend six months in jail. The half-brothers Floyd Shermand and Leroy Bowdish, were caught under the bed of a camp on the Prouty when the owner made one of his infrequent visits to Potter County. Accompanied by a friend to the previously-unmolested camp, the owner found the camp in shambles, and looking about saw two pairs of legs sticking out from under the bed. Armed with an ax, he announced himself, and after the men crawled out and showed where they hid their booty, were brought to Coudersport and lodged in the county jail.
1972
Sept. 5 — Some 10,000 visitors attended the parade that climaxed Rushford’s 56th annual Labor Day weekend. They found the weather cooler than usual, but dry and with enough sunshine to make up for it. Drum corps and bands came from as far as Wellsville and Strykersville to march. Monday night’s band concert found the Rushford Concert Band joined by players of the U.S. Marine Band in an open air presentation before an enthusiastic crowd of hundreds.
Sept. 8 — This year’s High Holy Days will be marked with sorrow, as local Jews plan services at Temple B’Nai Israel. Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year for 5733 — services this evening will be followed 10 days later by Yom Kippur — the Day of Atonement. Services that day will also include a special memorial folded in to mark the memory of the Israeili athletes killed by terrorists at the ongoing Munich Olympics. The observance will be in addition to the traditional service for departed members of families in the congregation.
1997
Sept. 8 — Tamagotchis, the virtual pet that lives on your key chain, is taking Olean by storm. Even Jamie Hearn, a sales clerk at Bon-Ton in Olean has fun taking care of the animal she bought. Whether the original or one of the various copycats, the sales have been brisk. The games allow children of all ages to play and care for a pet — they better, as the pets will “die” if not taken care of like a real animal (Hearn relayed a story of a distraught mother who was “pet-sitting” for her daughter and the digital animal died — a hit of the reset button brought it back to life). Toy Works in Allegany estimates it has sold between 2,000 and 3,000 of the pets.
Sept. 9 — 1997 appears to be the year of the skunk, said trapper John Milks of Hinsdale. Part time, he traps skunks for the DEC for relocation after residential complaints. One 14th Street home in Olean had seven skunks trapped and moved. At $25 a piece of remove, the charges can add up quickly. However, Milk noted when it came to a Hinsdale woman who had 11 skunks on her porch at 10 p.m., “I felt bad for her — I couldn’t charge her $25 per skunk.”