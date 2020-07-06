From less business for the city court to an Oleander having “enough” of Burma, from a packed house for the Fourth to digging into the area’s history, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
July 6 — The Boy Bandit is the title the sheriff’s department has given William Nolan, 13, of Allegany, and according to the boy’s confession, he is more than entitled to it. Judge Overton of Allegany heard in court the case of the boy, as well as two older boys believed members of his gang, who were all accused of robbing the MCAuliffe & Son general store last Friday. The boys stole $100 in gum, $50 in bar chocolate, some candy, canned goods, cookies and some cash from the register. Nolan also confessed to stealing a canoe at Riverhurst, breaking into both Allegany hardware stores and twice knocking over the St. Bonaventure post office.
July 9 — “I don’t know a lot of persons as well as I did one year ago,“ Judge Dennis Keating remarked in court yesterday. “There were many fellows with whom I had at least a speaking acquaintance every week or so,” he said. “Now, every once in a while I look over a fellow in front of me and think for a time. Then, it will occur to me that he was formerly a regular customer of mine.” The lack of “the swinging door” of the saloon is to blame, he believes, noting that Prohibition has cut into his business as fewer drunks and brawlers are brought before him.
1945
July 6 — Sixty-three days in crossfire on Myitkyina Air Field in Burma, with the Japanese on one side and Merrill’s Marauders and Chinese on the other, were “enough” for Olean’s Pvt. Ralph Anderson. “I thought a lot about my wife, Helen, when I wasn’t busy dodging friendly and enemy bullets and Japanese bombs,” he said. “I was with the American engineers who landed on the field in gliders … we had to spend more than two months in foxholes. Every time one of our boys showed himself the Japs would get going again,” he said. “I was glad to be in it, but 63 days were enough. It was a circus for a while.”
July 9 — The Olean Oilers of the PONY League are hitting their midsummer stride as they claw their way out of the basement in the eight-team league. The Oilers racked up three wins in four attempts over the weekend. The locals took down Jamestown on Friday, then defeated the Erie Sailors at home, 7-3, on Saturday, before moving on to Batavia. The Oilers split the doubleheader, winning 10-8 in the afternoon game, then falling 10-4 in the nightcap. In the afternoon game, Mills walked 14 men for Batavia, but somehow still earned the W on the strength of fielding and hitting by his teammates.
1970
July 6 — A crowd of more than 7,000 crowded into Bradner Stadium for the Dempsey Club’s Fourth of July fireworks show, officials said. “We’re proud of the people who came and of those who donated without coming,” said Chairman Gary Young, noting it was the best turnout on record for the annual display. The threat of stormclouds caused near-cancellation of the display until about 8:15 p.m., when the decision was made to go ahead and shoot the works to the satisfaction of everyone in attendance.
July 7 — Although Hinsdale officially was 150 in April, the birthday celebration is kicking into high gear. A week of events is on tap, starting with “Go To Church Day” on Sunday. Water fights, concerts, slideshows of historic images, multiple parades, a western dance demonstration, barbecues and other activities are planned to entertain residents and visitors alike. Hinsdale firefighters are getting their beards ready, it is reported, with firefighters jokingly holding each other down while a third gets to work with hedge trimmers.
1995
July 6 — While farmers are lamenting a dry summer, there is some good news. The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported that the mosquito surveillance unit can’t find enough of the pesky insects to count. It turns out the traditional breeding pools dried up long ago, leaving mosquito larvae high and dry — and dead. While malaria has not been reported in area mosquitoes in years, other insect-borne disease like encephalitis does occasionally get detected in mosquitoes in the summers with lots of rainfall, department officials reported.
July 10 — Archaeologists digging into a Native American site in the Allegheny National Forest have unearthed thousands of artifacts that give clues about how people lived, cooked and worshipped. Blue glass trading beads, pottery and stone drinking tools are among the approximately 12,000 artifacts discovered in the six-week dig in the Buckaloons recreation area. “I’m surprised at the incredible density of artifacts, said Dr. James Adovasio of the Mercyhurst Archaeological Institute, who worked with the U.S. Forest Service. “It bespeaks a prehistoric community of no little size.”