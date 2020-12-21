From Exchange National Bank reaching toward the heavens to help housing homeless veterans, from bad news for the Bonnies to a Christmas made whole again, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Dec. 21 — “Americanization” classes are now underway in Olean, said Rovillus Rogers, director of Americanization work in this district. Classes have been formed at the Pennsylvania Railroad car shop in the early evenings three times a week. The first class had 64 men attend, learning civics, as well as a better grasp of English. Another 18 men in the locomotive shop are also learning. Two home classes for Syrian women have also been formed, and classes for Syrians, Italians and Poles are now in contemplation.
Dec. 23 — Construction work on the Exchange National Bank extension at 201 N. Union St. is speeding skyward. Work on the seventh story of the building, the last one, is now underway. The big heavy iron pieces are all in place. Partition of the banking room has been removed, and the finished plaster is now shown. Work on the interior is now underway, with work on the two three-story buildings to the north are also progressing rapidly. Today, Exchange National Bank is Community Bank, N.A.
1945
Dec. 24 — Returning veterans are facing a housing crisis in Olean, Mayor Thomas Gustafson telegrammed Gov. Thomas Dewey. The governor had offered trailers if the city could site them with sanitation, water, sewer and electricity. The mayor asked for 50 such trailers, possibly to be placed in the playground of the unoccupied School No. 6 on Reed Street. Officials hope to outfit the school with showers and toilet facilities for the veterans, Gustafson said, adding he wants an emergency housing representative to come to the city to seek a cure for the city’s housing shortage.
Dec. 26 — Christmas sales this year exceeded those of 1944 by substantial margins, retail men agreed, with increases of 10% to 25%. Higher prices were not responsible, they said, but high-priced items were preferred by shoppers, either by choice or, in some cases, because low-priced items were scarce. “More people with more money bought more things,” said one manager, who noted toy sales dwarfed last year’s sales. The Salvation Army and city police united to help out families — 130 families received dinners, while police gave about 100 orders for meats and groceries, and distributed toys donated by local stores.
1970
Dec. 22 — This will be the final Christmas for Olean’s School No. 4 at the corner of King Street and Seneca Avenue. All the windows are decorated with a Yule theme, and staff reported that the final holiday program was a musical program called “The Spirit of Christmas.” The structure will be replaced next Christmas with a building now under construction at Alder and Spring streets. That school today is known as East View Elementary. The former School No. 4 site is now King Street Park.
Dec. 23 — It looked like a routine practice after the 15th ranked St. Bonaventure Bonnies received the word that All-American candidate Matt Gantt would be out four to six weeks. The 6-foot-5 junior was admitted to St. Francis Hospital in Olean with a viral infection, but the team learned days later it was pericarditis, an inflammation around his heart. Coach Larry Weise said it was important to get out the facts of the case to “stop rumors and speculation that would have Matt down with TB and a heart attack — and you know how it goes.” Gantt would come back, though, and end the season playing in 21 games and averaging 12 points per game.
1995
Dec. 22 — “I wasn’t nervous until that last ball,” said Larry Straub of Hinsdale after having strung together 11 strikes in a row at Olean’s Bowlean Lanes. “You try to keep yourself calm … but my knees were shaking. And even after I got that last (12th) strike … it didn’t really sink in that I’d bowled a 300 until the last game.” The mid-190s bowler had rolled a 236 in his first game during the Budweiser league competition, but picked up his first perfect game in the second. “It was just one of those nights when the ball just rolled perfectly.” His third, however, was an understandably-distracted 181.
Dec. 25 — Little 4-year-old Steven Swarthwood Jr. will have a fine Christmas, despite all of his presents being stolen from the mail area of his family’s apartment building in Belmont. After Belmont police officer and county sheriff’s deputy Dan Hanchett responded, he got fellow deputies to help collect funds to pick up new presents. From sheriff’s deputies, state police and every police agency in the county, Hanchett delivered the haul of presents — including a sled from under his own tree to replace one that was stolen. “It about broke my heart when I went on this call. It touched me when I found out this kid was going to go without,” Hanchett said. “Look at him — this is what Christmas is all about.”