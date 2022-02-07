From two-headed cows to helping veterans, from OBI making basketball waves to lawsuits for NFL blackout violators, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Feb. 8 — Nearly 300,000 trees have been planted in Cattaraugus County since the beginning of the state reforestation movement. The plantings range from 500 to 77,000 at the Salamanca Water and Light Works, listed under the company name and under the name C.R. McCann.
The plantings do not count 87,000 trees planted on a state plantation by the Syracuse College of Forestry. In the Olean area, the Olean Chamber of Commerce has planted 12,000 trees under the effort; the Rocky Crest Sanitarium 550; and 2,500 by A.B. Williams.
Feb. 9 — Olean had its own sideshow spectacle to view this week. A two-headed calf was born on the farm of E.E. Wood at Butternut Brook near Portville. The calf, a male, lived only a short time. The carcass was brought to Olean by local veterinarian Dr. William Bosler, who brought it to the Jaekie Brothers’ livery, where it was viewed by hundreds. A medical curiosity in the era of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” cataloging oddities, it was the fourth calf suffering from polycephaly Bosler has seen in his 27 years of practice, and the mother was the first of the four to live.
1947
Feb. 7 — After repeated battles with Old Man Winter, city employees have at last succeeded in getting a good skating surface at Marcus Park at the foot of North 15th Street. Mayor Thomas Gustafson said that work at the rink has been undertaken at every cold spell, but unexpected, extended thaws have thwarted attempts. The recent cold snap helped, but wind left rippled surfaces. Crews spent last night spraying water to level it up, and lights are expected shortly.
Feb. 8 — Veterans with two or more children will be given preference in allocation of federal housing units, Alderman John Butler said today. A points system already in use for state-sponsored housing will be used for the federal housing as the city continues to deal with housing shortages after World War II. Rents for two-bedroom duplexes with private baths are to run $28 a month, Mayor Thomas Gustafson said. It is said 31 of 50 units in the state project are now occupied.
1972
Feb. 7 — The first real snowstorm of the winter subsided over the weekend, leaving behind zero temperatures, nine inches of snow and happy skiers. Roads have reopened, but not in time to let the University of Detroit’s men’s basketball team down Route 16 to St. Bonaventure for a game (Bonas lost the game, 67-66). Ski Wing in Allegany reported near-capacity attendance following the storm, with four inches of new powder laid down on Monday. Olean city streets are in “good shape,” streets foreman Henry Milks reported, with around-the-clock plowing and sanding from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.
Feb. 9 — Olean Business Institute has racked up an 8-3 record — the last five games ending in wins — despite having 150 students and players not knowing until the afternoon where practices will be that day. Most games are played at Olean School No. 2, but the gym isn’t always free for the collegiate squad, so OBI Director Ray Eade is often wrangling for one of five school gyms for practice despite needing work to top schools with upward of 2,000 students. Oswayo Valley’s Mark Harrington is racking up 30 points per game, with fellow Shinglehouse native Cap Drake combining forces with Smethport’s Terry Johnson, and Olean’s Terry Williams and John Turek rounding out the starting five. Also of note is there are far more cheerleaders going with them to away games, leaving players in “first class.”
1997
Feb. 9 — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is soaring after downing the Dayton Flyers following a rally in the final minute of Saturday’s game at the Reilly Center. The Bonnies’ third straight win and fifth in sixth starts didn’t come without some harrowing moments. Trailing by 19 points, the Flyers owned an eight-point lead with 8:30 left top play and a 69-68 advantage with under a minute left. After an air-balled three-point try landed out of bounds, Bona gained possession with 47.2 on the clock. Rashaan Palmer — who left Tuesday’s Temple game after four minutes with a sprained ankle — missed a shot in the paint, grabbed the loose ball of a scramble and dropped in a layup as he was fouled.
Feb. 11 — Sixteen restaurants and bars — including Images and Granny’s Verona of Olean and Salamanca’s Clinton Restaurant — have each been sued for $100,000 for illegally showing the Buffalo Bills-New York Jets matchup Nov. 24. NFL rules stipulated at the time that if teams did not sell out games three days before kickoff, the game could not be shown on local television. Buffalo Bills team attorney Vincent Tobia said that before the latest round, all previous 68 cases involving bars playing games picked up via satellite service ended with settlements between $4,000 and $12,000 each.