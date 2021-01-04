From loose lips sinking a bootlegger’s ship to excitement over DDT for farmers, from retirement for the face of the Olean House to arctic weather and arctic fun, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Jan. 6 — The attendance at the annual Olean Chamber of Commerce was the largest yet achieved by the organization, held in the corporate room at the First National Bank building A platform of 11 planks was adopted, encouraging local projects such as paving, bridges, schools, parks, housing, a new city building, highways, grade crossing separation at railroad tracks, improved sewage and public health. Committees have already met and are helping out, such as the municipal committee helping the city secure cheaper prices for paving — as much as 20% less than other communities are paying. G.M. Handcock was elected as president, with B.M. Marcus as vice president.
Jan. 10 — A 5-gallon still, three barrels of mash and half barrels of raisins, prunes and apricots were found by Police Chief John Dempsey in the home of John Sink, at 305 E. Oak St. Three Russians were responsible for the raid, as the foreigners were intoxicated and singing when they were met in the North End by Dempsey. Suitcases they were carrying were “shoke out,” revealing five quarts of grain alcohol. After asking the drunken men where they got the booze — for which they paid the astronomical sum of $4.50 a quart ($62 each today), police raided the home. While no booze was found, the odor in the still and the bathtub made it obvious it had been made — and tossed down the drain — in the house.
1946
Jan. 4 — The rush is on to help veterans get homes in Olean, Chamber of Commerce officials said. One veteran listed as “desperate” for housing was given an eviction notice — he can’t work due to losing a leg in the war, and his wife is about to become a mother. The veteran spent months in a German prison, and cannot live with his parents, as they live on the second floor. Another “desperate” veteran seeking housing is good to work, but he lives three miles from the city and is currently forced to walk to his job and to the shops daily.
Jan. 5 — The new pesticide DDT was the talk of the Vegetable Growers Association regional meeting, said Max Torrey of Riverside Drive, who was back at his potato farm today after a three-day session in Buffalo. The pesticide is expected to be available in large quantities to combat leaf hoppers and other pests of the crop, helping to improve yields. DDT, first found effective against insects in 1939, was banned for agricultural use in 1972 due to its effect on wildlife, especially predatory birds like the bald eagle. However, it is still used sometimes overseas for disease vector control, killing mosquitos and reducing malarial infections.
1971
Jan. 4 — After almost 49 years as the desk clerk at the Olean House, Arthur Driscoll called it quits as the oldest and Olean-est hotel in the city closed up shop. The hotel, then converted into the Olean Housing Authority apartments for senior citizens, said that despite bomb scares and burglaries, Driscoll said he saw little trouble he couldn’t handle over the years. He noted that over the years, he remembers his regular callers more than the famous people. That said, “Mr. Truman was a very nice man,” he asserts, as was Gov. Thomas Dewey when each came through town during the 1948 presidential election. “I like meeting people.”
Jan. 5 — The “go-ahead” signal has been given to the Salamanca Urban Renewal Agency to begin a mall development downtown. Acquisition of property in the Main Street-Wildwood Avenue section has begun, with a shopping mall planned for the area south of the Dudley Motor Hotel. Work will be completed by W.D. Hassett of Buffalo.
1996
Jan. 4 — After 12 straight losses to Temple in Philadelphia, St. Bonaventure had its best shot at muffling the Owls on their home court — short star guard Johnny Miller. But leading by four with 4:10 left to play, the 4-4 Bonnies couldn’t hang on and Temple escaped with a hard-fought 58-56 victory to open Atlantic 10 play. Outscoring Temple 53-43 from the field, Temple won the game at the foul line, hitting 15 to Bonnies’ three. Coach Jim Baron said the Bonnies never got to a bonus situation while Temple got there in 11 minutes, and while he never was one to openly criticize officials “it just depends on how they’re calling it.” It took until 2013 before Bonas could topple Temple in Philly — after 18 more tries and Temple ready to leave for the Big East Conference the next season.
Jan. 6 — Temperatures in the area plummeted over the weekend, including some of the lowest temperatures ever seen. In Angelica, a low of minus 32 degrees was reported, while Olean saw minus 20 chilling the mercury. More cold weather is expected, with the two to three feet of snow that remains on the ground after last month’s record snowfalls. In addition, roads with new precipitation aren’t melting, even with salt. But one group isn’t complaining. The Lost Nation Championship Sled Dog Races, a three-day event, are running wild in Centerville. The large dogs were all smiles as they raced down the courses sponsored by the Allegany County Tourism Promotion Council and the Allegany County Snowmobile Federation.