From the return of the fallen to more Fighting Irish spirit at St. Bonaventure, from a tally of Olean to big names on the first Big 30 wrestling all-star list, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
March 17 — As most of Olean was painted green for St. Patrick’s Day, some families wore black. Officials reported 54 flag-draped caskets arrived in Buffalo from New York, where they had arrived this week from the battlefront cemetery near Bony, France. Bony is the little town wrestled from the Germans by the 108th Infantry Regiment — the parent organization of Olean’s Company I — in the fall of 1918. About 1,500 bodies of the 27th Infantry Division were returned this week on the transport Somme. An equal number will remain interred in Bony. Three men of Company I were among those returned, Capt. Joseph W. Smith of Buffalo, Pvt. Gerald J. Donigan of Olean, and Pvt. Roy C. Wilder of Franklinville.
March 21 — The little red church in Belvidere was the hiding place for considerable loot of the Newell Creek gang of young outlaws, authorities reported. George Bouten, 19, of Olean was picked up by city and railroad police, and was offered leniency if he could show coppers the way to the loot. Stolen goods had been packed away on sills inside the building. Two women played a prominent role in breaking up the gang. Affections of a married woman were alienated by a member of the gang, leading to her helping out against the yeggs. Another woman, Bouten’s girl, was spotted wearing a ring and necklace in Scio which were identified by a storekeeper as missing after a burglary.
1946
March 15 — An Olean woman’s invention is making headway in major department stores in large cities. The “Heet-It,” the brainchild of Mary Lennon of Irving Street, is a portable electric appliance which heats baby food, coffee, soup, various household and beauty products, and also serves as a vaporizer. Noting the $5.95 appliance is unbreakable, repairable, washable and portable, she notes it came from efforts to improve various items as a hobby since her time at Olean High School. She started working on the food warmer last summer, and the first number was off the assembly line before Christmas. The introduction coincided with a postwar boom of household appliances and other goods to increase the standard of living.
March 19 — St. Bonaventure today added another Notre Dame gridiron luminary to its increasing staff of athletic directors. The college signed Kenneth Stilley, Irish line coach under head coach Hugh Devore in 1945. Devore was recently signed as head coach at Bona. In the next three seasons, the team would go on to a 19-5-1 record including the school’s only-ever bowl game appearance.
1971
March 16 — Fancher Furniture Co. was dealt a blow in federal court to avoid Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The firm, which once employed 700 workers, had dropped payroll to just 200 before halting production earlier this year. The crushing blow for the firm was $4.8 million in federal and state loans coming due for a 1968 expansion. All of the buildings of the firm, except one plant owned personally by the Erickson family, will be put up for sale to satisfy the state Business Development Corp., the federal Economic Development Administration and other creditors.
March 16 — Final figures have been released by the Census Bureau for the 1970 Census, with 19.169 people living in 6,979 households in the city. Of the houses, 4,088 were owner occupied — 4,034 by white owners, and 47 by Black homeowners. Renters take up 2,445 places, with 2,386 of them with a white head of household and 46 with a Black head of household. The median home value was 11,800, with renters paying an average of $71 a month. Only eight persons are listed as paying $200 or more a month in rent. The median home occupancy is by 2.4 persons. Officials also reported that 294 homes did not “have a full list of plumbing facilities.”
1996
March 16 — In its first outing, the Times Herald Big 30 All-Star Wrestling Team included one state champion, four other state qualifiers, two wrestlers with 40 or more wins, and six with over 30 wins. All 14 selections were high postseason place finishers. Franklinville’s Chad Caros, who captured a state title at 126 pounds in his third trip to states, was the overall winner. He finished the season with a 41-0 record with 22 pins and an overtime criteria rideout decision over the returning state champion in the state semifinals. He was also the Panthers’ first-ever state titleist. Pioneer head coach Ron Brunner was tabbed Big 30 Coach of the Year with an 11-1 record and the Section 6 Class AAA team title.
March 19 — Four Allentown firefighters and neighbors are being credited with stopping a barn fire from spreading to a residence. The fire, being investigated because of its suspicious origin, destroyed the barn and a camping trailer, but no one was injured. Fire Chief Phil Taylor, on the corner of Church and Allen streets, was called in by several women at around 2:15 p.m. “We were quite busy at the time of the fire, as we had most of us either traveling home for work or on our way — it was during shift change,” he said. “Everyone helped, but the women were the quick thinkers.”