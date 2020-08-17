From a Great War casualty finally coming home to victory and unemployment for workers, from paying for snake bites to hope for area rail service, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Aug. 21 — Mrs. Pauline Brandell, an aged resident of Lippert Hollow near Allegany, was sitting on her front porch when she saw a bull in the cornfield. She attempted to chase the animal off with a broom, but the bull charged her, breaking her shoulder and tossing her over the fence. The bull attempted to break down the fence in its rage, but was unsuccessful. Brandell was found unconscious several hours later by a neighbor. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Aug. 23 — The funeral services for Sgt. Neal Dugan, a member of the American Expeditionary Force who died at sea two years ago, was laid to rest following a Mass at St. Mary of the Angels Church. The seating capacity in the great auditorium was taxed to its utmost capacity, with those in line for the procession including Mayor W.Z. Georgia, members of the common council, and representatives from the American Legion, B.P.O. Elks and Knights of Columbus. As the procession wound through the city, the bells in every church were tolled.
1945
Aug. 17 — The thrill of victory has turned to a sting of unemployment, as 1,000 workers across the city are laid off from their manufacturing jobs. The job losses come after contracts for many wartime products — like Daystrom Corp.’s aircraft parts and Van Der Horst Corp.’s chrome plating work for Army vehicles — are canceled within hours of the end of hostilities. Many of those laid off are women, but companies said they have been planning for reconversion for years, and job losses are expected to be temporary.
Aug. 18 — The war may be over, but due to limits in communication speed, news of battlefield deaths continues to trickle into the area. Cpl. Joseph Felt of Five Mile Road in Allegany, it is learned by his family, has paid the ultimate price in Germany. The 32-year-old was killed after he walked into an unmarked minefield near Nieder Zerf. Several others in his unit were killed or wounded. The date of his death was May 9 — the day after V-E day. To add insult to injury, the delays in notification by the War Department were so long that two letters mailed by family stateside had already been returned with the notation “Deceased.”
1970
Aug. 17 — More than 400 Boy Scouts from New York, Pennsylvania and Canada were guests of the Seneca Nation of Indians at the fifth annual International Calumet Camporee, held on the shores of the Allegheny Reservoir south of Steamburg. Senecas demonstrated for the Scouts and played the traditional game of lacrosse and other activities and sports like hoop and dart, javelin throwing, bow-and-arrow shooting and endurance running. The Scouts came from more than a dozen troops, said the hosting Seneca Council of the organization. The event marked the end of summer camp activities, as well, with Wolf Creek Scout Camp closing out the 1970 season the evening before.
Aug. 21 — Snake bites — generally speaking not a pleasant experience — are two for a quarter at the Cameron County Fair. With pounds of white reptile meat deep fried and smothered in egg and crumbs, the fish-smelling but chicken-tasting meat was courtesy of the state. Native rattlesnakes were caught, cleaned and skinned by county Game Protector Richard Sassaman, with county Home Economist Eleanor Pellam and Sassaman’s wife taking the lead on the preparation. The meat flew out of the tent and stole the spotlight of the fair for the evening.
1995
Aug. 17 — It’s been a busy August as local police begin the “fall harvest” of marijuana plants. Since the beginning of summer, 150 plants have been seized in Cattaraugus County and 120 in Allegany County. Forty plants were pulled from a chicken wire-enclosed lot on McCurdy Road in Shongo over the weekend, on which police put a value of $40,000 of that crop. However, no arrests were made. Police advised berry pickers and hikers to be alert if they spot chicken wire out in the fields or woods, as the wire is usually put around small groupings of the plants to keep wild animals out.
Aug. 20 — Gov. George Pataki has signed two bills to help Conrail sell its Southern Tier Mainline to Chautauqua and Allegany counties’ industrial development agency. Loss of rail service when Conrail aims to end service in 1998 would threaten thousands of jobs along the Hornell-to-Corry, Pa. rail line. One bill would let the authorities purchase the line, while the other waives Conrail’s $1.5 million town and county tax liabilities if the sale starts to move forward. Today, the line is owned by the Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Steuben Southern Tier Extension Railroad Authority and operated by the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad Company.