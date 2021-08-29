From busting a tire thief ring to welcoming home World War II vets, from a big building boom in Olean to the school of the future, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Sept. 1 — What are you doing for Labor Day? Dances and fairs are the big attractions this season, according to advertisements in the Olean Evening Times. Rock City will host a dance in the evening and afternoon, with Fitzerald’s Orchestra playing. Get there on the WNY&P Traction Co. line. The Casino Hall in Franklinville will host the Walley Orchestra for its weekly dance to coincide with the holiday. And the Cattaraugus County Fair kicks off Labor Day, “the most reliable Fair held in this part of the state.” The finest Grange exhibit in the state will be open, Houghton’s Clown Orchestra will entertain you “with a class of high-grade music seldom heard.” Horse racing will also be a draw, with a $1,000 purse for the top-billed race.
Sept. 3 — Cattaraugus County Sheriff Raymond Mallery and Olean Police Chief John Dempsey were instrumental in clearing up a number of tire robberies in Allegany County. Two men — Cecil Richardson and Harry Butler of Bolivar — were believed to have stolen more than $1,000 in tires from the Standard Garage in Bolivar over the last month. Butler had been an employee there. While working on another case, Mallery and Dempsey learned the men were doing a big business in tires, tipping off Allegany County officials who, with a Pennsylvania Railroad detective, set up a sting and nabbed the men.
1946
Aug. 30 — Two members of the Olean Oilers bagged berths on the 1946 PONY League All-Star Team. Manager Greg Mulleavy was named to the squad, while light-hitting Charlie Chlan won the catching assignment. Jamestown led the league with five players, while Olean, Wellsville and Batavia each had two. Bradford had just one, while Hamilton, Hornell and Lockport failed to break into the lineup. Six of the Oilers were named as honorable mentions however, the most of the league.
Sept. 3 — An estimated 50,000 people crammed into Olean’s downtown, packed Bradner Stadium, and danced the night away at the Armory and North Union Street to welcome home the area’s World War II veterans. The Labor Day celebration — a year and a day after the surrender of Japan in Tokyo Bay — doubled as a “Welcome Home” party for the veterans who have trickled home in the last year. Grateful veterans have the phones ringing off the hooks at various Legionnaires’ homes around town as veterans offer their thanks for the celebration.
1971
Sept. 1 — Slowly but surely, the $2.3 million School No. 4 in East Olean is nearing completion — although work will be continuing when the new term starts next week. Forming an angular geometric pattern, the new building is about six weeks behind schedule, board officials said. Pending its opening around mid-October, the old School No. 4 at Seneca Avenue and King Street will be used. The old school was on what is now King Street Park, while the new school remains open as East View Elementary School.
Sept. 4 — The Olean Housing Authority currently has four projects under construction which will provide living accommodations for 184 persons or families. The first is expected to be open in a month, with the rest ready before the spring. After converting 246 rooms in the old Olean House to 62 fully-occupied senior apartments, work is almost done on the North 15th Street block. Following along will be housing projects on Alder Street and Spring Street, which should be done by the end of the year. The project on Martha Avenue will hopefully be done in the spring.
1996
Sept 3 — As the students of Cuba-Rushford Central School District’s new middle-high school walked through the front doors, they were stepping into the classrooms of the future. Many computers with internet access and video kiosks to share information are spread through the school, and other amenities include an 800-seat auditorium, a six-lane pool with wheelchair ramp and computer labs with both IBM and Apple computers to build up tech skills for the future. “I can’t help but think they’ll be excited,” said technology coordinator Joanne Guild of the 400 computers being put in the building. “They’ll have all the advantages of the newest technology.”
Sept. 5 — Gov. George Pataki announced that Rochester Gas & Electric would sell the Genesee Valley Canal Trail to the state. The trail, which at the time ran from Rochester to Cuba, follows the old canal route that was later turned into a railroad. Allegany County Legislator Bill Dibble met with Pataki north of Letchworth during the announcement, championing the move. “I had been trying for years to get the state interested in developing Rockville Lake or starting a nice state park in Allegany County, and this was a big opportunity,” Dibble said. Since then, the route has been opened to the public and talks continue to extend it to Olean as the canal once ended.