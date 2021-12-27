From bringing the dazzle of Broadway to West State Street to connecting Olean and Allegany together, from extra thrills at the Castle Cinema to a tourney win for St. Bonaventure, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921Dec. 27 — The World War is not all done and over as far as the backwoods of Pennsylvania are concerned, according to police. Michael Patanza, 34, an Italian, is in Olean General Hospital with a slashed face, and Thomas Dejonorick, an Austrian, is being sought by police. The men are woodsmen on jobs near Betula, Pa., and are members of rival gangs of Italians and Austrians who are still carrying around ideas of the war. The gangs were involved in a mixup near Wayne Street — bad feelings about the war, not alcohol, were to blame.
Dec. 28 — In the war of the theaters, the Haven Theater has hit the others square between the eyes with a new 1,200-light electric sign. P.J. Martin of New York, the largest manufacturer of electric signs in the country and those responsible for lighting up Broadway, came to Olean to install the marvel. It is billed as the most expensive sign in any city of Olean’s size in the region, and it makes the appearance of the theater strictly modern, up-to-date, and cosmopolitan. Inside, 600 new seats have been placed in the balcony and pilot lights installed. With all improvements, the Haven will be one of the best theaters in this part of the country.
1946Dec. 27 — Amid fears of recession or even depression after the war, local housewives and cooks at least saw a benefit. Local wholesalers and retailers are watching the butter and egg markets carefully as prices dropped. One official said that prices might drop as much as seven cents on Monday — almost a 10% price drop. Lower prices are typically tied to economic recession, as less money is in circulation. Hard goods like appliances are not fluctuating, officials reported, which is seen as a good sign. Food prices had been carefully controlled during the war, and fears of recession led to less spending. However, food prices would reach all-time highs the following year due to famine relief being sent overseas to European and Asian nations recovering from the war.
Dec. 29 — A permanent franchise to operate buses from Olean to St. Bonaventure College and Allegany was granted to Joseph Magnano and the Bluebird Coach Lines by the state Public Service Commission. Buses will proceed from the city line to the college, loop through Allegany making several stops, and return to Olean. The buses will be on a half hour schedule, and add about 5 miles to the current Bluebird line through the city. It is hoped the line will aid the large increase in college students from the GI Bill who enrolled in the college, allowing for more housing and job options, as well as access to Olean’s Erie Railroad depot to the college for the first time ever.
1971Dec. 27 — A bit of live entertainment was had at the Castle Cinema, as manager William Koblinger brought a chase scene from the James Bond thriller “Diamonds Are Forever” to life. He rode a three-wheeled Honda motorbike up and down the aisles during a scene involving Sean Connery being chased by evil henchmen on off-road vehicles. “We wanted to make doubly sure nobody fell asleep during the movie,” Koblinger joked.
Dec. 31 — Construction was the word of the year in Olean, according to the Times Herald’s year-end edition. From work to build the Southern Tier Expressway through Olean to a $5.5 million sewage treatment plant, government projects led the news. Alder Court was constructed by the Olean Housing Authority, with 52 units completed and more on the way at other sites across Olean. Cattaraugus County broke ground on the new county nursing home off West State Street, hoping to accommodate 120 residents in need of nursing care. In the private sector, Wheeling Corrugated Company was the first to move into the Felmont Industrial Park in North Olean.
1996
Dec. 29 — The St. Bonaventure Bonnies hope to use a 68-57 triumph over host school Arizona State in the title game of the ASU/Tribune Classic to launch a great season. The Bonnies, on their best start since 1992 at 6-2, were led to the latest win by junior forward Rashaan Palmer, who racked up 41 points in two games to earn the tourney MVP title. Unfazed by a 33-28 lead and a 6-0 run by the Sun Devils early in the second half, the Bonnies came back with an 18-4 run led by three three-pointers by freshman Tim Winn, who the night before stopped a late attack by University of Alabama at Birmingham by stealing the ball from that squad’s top three-point shooter and running out the clock.
Dec. 31 — Despite six deaths across the state, Department of Environmental Conservation officers report that hunting still remains one of the safest outdoor activities. Two of those deaths were in Allegany County this season, with a hunter being shot in the town of Independence on Nov. 19 and a Buffalo man killed Nov. 30 in Caneadea after a member of his party mistook him for a deer. DEC officials cautioned hunters to take their time identifying their quarry, as about half of all hunting accidents relate to hunters shooting at what they think is a deer but is instead a man. Another common accident, officials relayed, is hunters shooting at deer and missing — and the bullet then striking someone on the far side of the animal.