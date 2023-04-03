From a peek at Olean’s best-dressed to rebuilding the Genesee Valley Canal, from boycotts of meat to a lack of fanatics for the BonaFanatic, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
April 4 — Olean’s men are stepping forth in their new spring togs and according to official reports from style headquarters, are arraying themselves in the latest styles. Featured and prominent in the Easter Sunday parade were the derby, bow tie, straight cut vest and pleated trouser top. Shirts are to be more daring than ever in color, and waistcoats will be modeled accordingly to permit their showing. Hats are to be wider and higher, and such colors as plum and light straw are mentioned. However, the old-time habit of stiff-fronted shirts and cuffs worn with the black coat and trousers, is said to be returning to popularity.
April 7 — With the sunny days of spring here, the fever of building has gone around this city. Building Inspector L.G. Rodgers said in the past week he issued more building permits than in any week this year. “When the sun has made its appearance, as if to stay, a general house cleaning takes place and persons who live in rented homes always wait until spring,” Rodgers said, “and this year there will be many new homes in Olean.”
1948
April 5 — Talks are underway to return canals to Olean. Army engineers note the Allegheny River is now navigable from Pittsburgh to East Brady, and plans are underway to open the river to traffic as far as Oil City — with the potential to extend to Olean. Also being considered is the Allegheny-Genesee Waterway, which would rebuild the old Genesee Valley Barge Canal from Olean to Rochester — linking Pittsburgh to New York City by water. The Upper Allegheny River Improvement Association is now sponsoring economic surveys supporting the project.
April 6 — With the bang of hammer on nails, erection of a field office for Olean’s $3 million (about $38 million in 2022) flood control project began, along with the rest of the city’s long-awaited flood control improvement program. C.A. Imel Jr. of Clarion, Pa., will be in charge of the first part of the program. This year’s work calls for enlarging the dikes from Bradner Stadium along the east bank of Olean Creek to the Allegany River, then up the river as far as King’s Brook. The project will be three feet higher than before, and up to 35 feet wide at the base. The upgrades would protect the city for decades, with most of the city remaining unscathed from the record Flood of 1972.
1973
April 3 — Three new entrances are ready at Olean General Hospital as the facility wraps up a two-year expansion. On the south facade is a covered entrance to aid in unloading patients from ambulances and other vehicles. The new main entrance on the south side, also under a protective canopy, leads directly to the reception desk. A third entrance leads visitors from the parking lot to the lower floor. The “temporary” entrances built in 1971 will come down shortly.
April 4 — The nationwide boycott on meat due to rapidly rising prices is making ripples, rather than waves, in Olean. Meat department managers said sales ranged from “pretty busy” to “down by half”. One manager noted that the Women’s War on Prices boycott has led to layoffs and butchering curtailing at meatpacking plants. “Red” Gamble with Market Basket said a recent price freeze by President Richard Nixon was made at the “absolutely highest level in history,” and called the action “ridiculously ineffective. Meat prices had risen more than 5% in a month — about six times the Consumer Price Index increase in the same timeframe.
1998
April 5 — A mild winter and drop in fuel prices have local governments on the road to gasoline savings. The county’s Public Works Department has seen prices of diesel drop from 76 cents a gallon to 55 cents from a year ago, and city DPW Director Peter Marcus said that thanks to fewer runs of the snowplows and lower prices, the city will save about 12% of its fuel budget this year. All told — including money on salt and sand purchases — the city will save about $30,000 this year. The price at the pump for retail sales is around $1.05 a gallon ($1.95 adjusted for inflation) due to gasoline and sales taxes, but is still down from the $1.25 charged a year before.
April 9 — The barely year-old mascot for St. Bonaventure University may be on its way out. The BonaFanatic — a bear-looking creature with a basketball for a snout — has been met with “a general feeling of dissatisfaction” since it was introduced in December 1996, said SBU Athletic Director David Diles. He said it is time to look at the mascot, and even ditch the college’s old nickname if necessary to pick a new mascot. “We will always be The Bonnies,” said Diles, “It’s a cute and unique and a very catchy name. But should a term of endearment be a mascot?” The BonaFanatic was tapped after the university stopped using the offensive “Brown Indian” mascot. Eventually, the Franciscan university would choose the Bona Wolf — a reference to the legend of St. Francis of Assisi taming the Wolf of Gubbio.