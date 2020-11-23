From charges against top law enforcement to waking up Olean with an explosion, from lighting up Santa Claus Lane to packing the stores for Black Friday, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Nov. 24 — The city police are asking for five new officers added to the present force. While the suggestion never got out of the Common Council’s police committee due to a lack of funding in the budget for such an increase, another issue may play into the decision not to act. Police have regularly reported fewer arrests now that alcohol has been outlawed under the 18th Amendment, with far fewer gritty stabbings, assaults, drunk and disorderly, and other arrests populating the pages of the Olean Evening Times.
Nov. 29 — Sheriff Mallery and District Attorney Laidlaw are denying the charges levied against them in connection to the August 1919 carman riots in Olean. During a strike by workers at the Westenr New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co., owners brought in nonunion workers from the big cities, leading to mass protests, fighting, and a shooting. Laidlaw is accused of “misconduct and negligence of duty” for failing to prosecute a strikebreaker accused of shooting a protester during the riot, while the sheriff is accused of negligence after he “took no measure to quell such affray or disperse said crowd of people.” Officials ask Gov. Al Smith to remove them from office.
1945
Nov. 24 — The Olean YMCA has proposed a new building of modern design, with ample facilities, dormitories and activities. Richard Lyon, president of the board of directors, said the $300,000 building will replace a 36-year-old structure then in use. ”The construction of a new YMCA building would be a distinct asset to the community,” he said. “The YMCA by means of such provision would be enabled to carry on a greatly enlarged work. Its program and services would be even more diversified than at present.” The Y opened in Olean in 1886.
Nov. 28 — An explosion awoke Oleanders at about 3 a.m. But nothing in Olean seemed harmed. It turns out the explosion was the accidental detonation of a nitroglycerine storehouse at the National Powder Co. factory in Eldred. No one was hurt in the explosion, but the cause is still under investigation. Fortunately, due to the dangerous nature of the contents, the storage building was far enough from the main plant to ensure an isolated explosion. Officials said that production continues uninterrupted that morning.
1970
Nov. 25 — Olean’s George Pancio departed on his fifth trip down the streets of New York as Santa Claus in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The principal of Olean Schools 1 and 9 packed his wife and six children into the family car for the annual pilgrimage. At the school, he also plays Santa. “I walk into school and call the children by their names — they never know I’m their principal,” he said. He would go on to hold the role for 11 years.
Nov. 27 — Santa snuck into town Thanksgiving Eve to light his own way, testing out the lights for Santa Claus Lane. The garlands and lights which were strung across State and Union streets, as well as on the official tree, had been strung up by city firemen. He came back this morning for the official lighting, however, pulling the twitch on the city’s official tree — a live spruce tree in Lincoln Park near the corner of State and Union streets. Riding on fire trucks, Santa set up his seasonal headquarters in the white cottage in Lincoln Park.
1995
Nov. 24 — The icy air wasn’t enough to put off thousands of shoppers in the Olean area the day after Thanksgiving. The recently-opened Walmart and Kmart stores saw lines formed long before opening on Black Friday. Over at the Olean Center Mall, Hills, Bon-Ton, and J.C. Penney Co. reported hundreds of shoppers in their stores minutes after opening. “We’re going crazy — — it was just an onslaught of people coming through the doors,” said Hills manager Allen Arrington. “In spite of the new competition, we’re doing better than last year.”
Nov. 26 — Computers are one of the gifts expected to make it big in Christmas 1995. Industry experts believe that there will be a 25% increase in sales over last year, and “we anticipate a similar spike for this holiday season,” said Mike Blumenthal, Vice President at Blumenthal’s. “There’s been a forceful move to more powerful equipment. There’s a very clearcut demand for more memory, faster modems, and faster CD-ROMs.” Technology is also making it big in fashion, with Kenneth Sparks at J.C. Penney saying that a big mover is “any kind of fleece, basic or novelty,” then a new introduction to the wardrobe.