From Christmas at the fire station to being thankful for Olean and America, from saving a small historic landmark to saying goodbye to Mayor Ash, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Dec. 26 — Prohibition has helped lessen — not eliminate — public drunkenness. The city police court reported there have been fewer drunks over the Christmas holiday this year than ever before in the history of two joining holidays. Only seven drunks were brought to the station during the two-day period of Dec. 24-25, and all were arraigned before Judge Dennis Keating this morning. The judge let the prisoners off for $10 each.
Dec. 27 — Chemical 3 company Fireman Robert Smith was not slighted by Santa Claus, according to reports. When Bob woke up Christmas morning at the station there was a surprise awaiting him, an elderberry bush substituting for a Christmas tree, beautifully trimmed with crepe paper, old shoes and clothing. The rest of the firemen must have been bad boys, as the tree was marked “Bob Smith. Mr. Smith claims that Santa was so good to him he will plant the bush in back of the fire house in remembrance of the dear old St. Nick.
1947
Dec. 26 — The fuel oil supply situation in Olean has grown worse in the past few weeks, and several dealers today said it was now definitely “bad.” Around a fifth of the city’s homes are heated by fuel oil, or around 1,000 homes. One distributor said they could not fill 30 orders, and predicted cold homes were only days away, while another reported “We’re getting oil now for our old customers, but we’re paying all kinds of prices to get it here.” If you don’t have a dealer already, it’s probably too late because few if any are accepting new customers at this point due to the shortage.
Dec. 30 — While there are some in the Olean area suffering, it is nothing compared to those in Europe. Moe Laverty, general sales manager for Clark Brothers, said that during a multiple week business trip through Europe he gained an appreciation for the situation in America. “Am I ever glad to get back to Olean,: he said “Say Thanksgiving is going to have a new meaning this year. I’m going to be thankful that I am a citizen of the U.S.A., and that I live and work within the confines of this country.” He noted huger is gripping many of the areas he visited, including England, France, the American and French zones in Germany, and Czechoslovakia.
1972
Dec. 28 — Olean city Historian Stephen Gilboy hopes to have a historic water trough retrieved from a storage dump and returned to the municipal building. The trough, dedicated to the late Evelyn Agnes Keith in 1916, once was placed out front of old city hall for the use of horses, dogs and children. But in 1957 it was hauled away during the construction of the current city hall, and left at the city-owned dumping area north of Veterans Park, north of the railroad tracks. The solid gray granite trough, had become overgrown and is barely visible from the road.
Dec. 30 — The “unladylike conduct” of Hurricane Agnes was the top story of 1972, according to the annual Times Herald year in review. The June floods dealt a stunning blow to commercial, residential, government and agricultural property across the region, with a particular bitter twist of irony in the Salamanca area where the new Allegheny River dikes failed to contain the wilder side of Mother Nature. The second top story of the year was the election of Democrat “Walkin’ Dan” Walsh, a Franklinville school teacher, to the state Assembly — the first Democrat to hold the seat in 60 years.
1997
Dec. 30 — Topless dancing is coming to The Haskell Inn, said co-owner Debbie Baxer, and the tavern plans to continue to be a good neighbor. “There’s an art to it, really, and if you sit there and let yourself loose, you have a ball,” Baxter said. A lack of zoning ordinances leaves the town with no means to keep topless dancers off the stage, officials reported, but a petition drive has been started by the Weston’s Mills Community Watch. “We’re not trying to tell them how to run their business and there are First Amendment rights that we have to respect, but we are concerned,” said Val Kane, president of the group.
Dec. 31 — Mayor John Ash closed his office door at 5 p.m. for the last time. For 12 years, the mayor has guided the city from his room in the municipal Building, the end to a political career that began in 1959. “Olean has not suffered a crisis of values, as has befallen other cities,” he said. “We as a community have always kept our priorities in order — our safety, our children and our future — and have never lost sight of the fact that a government’s job is to serve and not be served.” However, he regrets not getting the question of Jamestown Community College’s location settled or a Business Improvement District founded.