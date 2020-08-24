From busting bootleggers to a rising tide of water usage, from cautioning against pollution to lighting up the night sky, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Aug. 25 — Sheriff Raymond Mallery and city Police Chief John Dempsey have opened a drive against alleged violators of Prohibition. Charged in the first round with violation of the state liquor tax law, A.B. Castle, 34, and Ernest G. Castle, 35, proprietors of a hotel in the East Side, were brought before Judge Dennis Keating for examination. Both posted $1,000 bonds and were released.
Aug. 28 — An Indian is under arrest in Gowanda and two other men, an Indian and a white man, are sought in the shooting up of a Boy Scout camp at Versailles last night. A lad named Setter, of Cattaraugus, was hit by 32 shotgun pellets but did not suffer serious injury. The trio had previously robbed the camp and returned for a second robbery. They fired a shotgun three times into the boys, with Setter the only one injured. Taking a break from busting bootleggers, the sheriff asked Chief Dempsey to come to Gowanda to help in the manhunt.
1945
Aug. 24 — Olean’s war industries caused water usage to skyrocket, said Water Superintendent Nelson Fuller. To date, the city’s water plant has put out 1.24 billion gallons of water, but next year’s usage may show even further increase. About four million gallons are being pumped now through the system every 24 hours. Fortunately, revenues have likewise jumped, and the cost to produce each gallon has dropped to about 6 cents each due to the increased usage.
Aug. 7 — The Olean Oilers are rapidly nearing the end of the Pony League season — much to the relief of the team and residents. Sitting in the basement of the eight-team league behind first place Batavia by 43.5 games, locals are hoping that a return of soldiers will improve the situation for the team. The season still has three games left, including both away and home games against Bradford scheduled for Labor Day.
1970
Aug. 25 — Local officials are calling out the potential for pollution to destroy the opportunities afforded by the Kinzua Dam. Wilbur Williams, McKean County Waterways Patrolman, noted that salt water discharges from oil recovery operations is one of the major causes of harm to aquatic life in the Allegheny Reservoir. Along with the brine, some oil producers add hydrochloric acid to the water to increase oil production. If things continue, Williams said, more tributaries will be removed from trout stocking, as others already have due to the discharges.
Aug. 30 — The 30th year of Alex Yunevich’s coaching stint at Alfred University leads off the 1970 Football Special tab — and things look good for the Saxons. With returning QB Jimmy Moretti, who broke an array of records last season, is returning, as are his favorite targets Charlie Young and Cliff Converse. Moretti takes pride in his program, and not just because of his victories, undefeated teams, longevity or antics on the sideline, but because he never has cut a boy from his squad. “We run a program for the students,” he said. “I can’t guarantee a boy he will play, but the program still is here for him.”
1995
Aug. 25 — A meteor streaked across the sky last night, with locals among those from Michigan to New York who saw the bluish-white object. “It was just about as bright as the sun for around two or three seconds,” said Jim Padlo of West Connell Street, who was walking his dog at the time. “I’ve seen shooting stars before, but nothing this bright.” Those watching “Apollo 13” at the Portville Drive-in reported it could be seen over the top of the screen. “Everybody at the drive-in had to have seen it,” said Nancy Jones of Portville. “We had a beautiful view of it — it was gorgeous.”
Aug. 27 — Six months after a fire destroyed the Great Valley Fire Hall, firefighters cut the ribbon on a new 10-bay hall and let residents see all the shiny new equipment. IT cost about $900,000 to get back up and running, but volunteer work by firefighters and others cut about $250,000 off the cost of the project. “Getting the building up wasn’t as involved as doing the finish work inside,” said Fire Chief Mark Ward, who at the time was principal at Ellicottville Central School. “All the firemen who worked here had full-time jobs, so they had to work evenings and weekends.”