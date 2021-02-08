From whiskey runners to protecting against floods, from a new home for the county’s elderly to a scary landing at Bradford, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Feb 8 — Harry Cooper of Limestone bagged a cub bear in the Red House region and brought it to this city. The little one, weighing 42 pounds, is on display in the George Kickle Meat Market, 508 W. State St. The cub, it is believed, was a little one of the big black bear killed in the same section by Olean hunters. It came out of the wild and desolate section, which, it is proposed, wll be a state park, at the same place as the old one did. The park would be created in July, and marks its 100th anniversary in 2021.
Feb. 9 — Whiskey runner Henry Engelmeier of Sayre, Pa., pleaded guilty in county court to unlawful transporting liquor at Olean. He was picked up in Olean after his car was found in the back of a restaurant with 100 bottles of whiskey. The man admitted he was taking it to sell in Austin, Pa. He forfeited his $500 bail to the city treasurer. A couple of federal agents seized the liquor and carried it off to Buffalo.
1946
Feb. 11 — A string of thefts were reported over the weekend across Olean. A $20 radio (about $300 today) was reported stolen from A.E. Ewing Company. It had been put on display Friday. Ross Paulding of Buffalo Street reported a rear wheel bearing, wrenches and pliers had been stolen from his unlocked car near his home. Another resident reported the registration had been stolen from their car. A bag containing a bowling ball and shoes was reported stolen from a car, but the owner later found his missing articles.
Feb. 13 — The Ohio River Division of the Army Corps of Engineers has recommended a new flood control project in the Olean area, estimated to cost $2.3 million. “The top of the protection works at all three communities would be three feet after the high water of July 1942, the maximum flood record, except along Olean Creek in Olean, where they would be somewhat higher,” said Gen. B.C. Dunn, division engineer — but he cautioned “It is not economically feasible to provide protection against any of the communities against the maximum flood which may reasonably be expected at some future time.” While the work was performed, many areas still saw extensive flooding 25 years later.
1971
Feb. 8 — Construction will begin this week on the 120-bed Cattaraugus County Nursing Home on West State Street, county and state officials announced. Leaders reported that four primary contracts for the construction, totalling $2.25 million. Including debt service, the total is to be closer to $3 million, said Kenneth Crandall, chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature. He said that “team effort and fine community cooperation” resulted in the county being able to acquire the 10-acre site from St. Francis Hospital and St. Mary of the Angels Church. Today, the county retains ownership of what is now called The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Feb. 11 — Playing in a converted theater with overhead fluorescent lighting may have contributed to poor performance, but the St. Bonaventure Bonnies’ efforts at Long Island University was hardly an artistic achievement. “We looked lousy,” said senior captain Greg Gary of the 64-60 win. “In fact when I went to the foul line, (official) Steve Honzo laughed at me and said ‘You guys are playing a real lousy game tonight.’ He didn’t have to tell me anything.” “I think we were lucky,” coach Larry Weise said. “We had a bad shooting night. Couple that with the fact that we took some bad shots, and you get the sort of game we played.”
1996
Feb. 8 — Eight people were injured after a Liberty Express commuter flight skidded out of control while landing at Bradford Regional Airport. Two individuals were hospitalized, while others were treated at the scene or taken to a hospital and released. The flight spelled another dose of bad luck for a Bradford couple — Karen Remington and Mark Terwilliger of Bradford, who saw their wedding pushed back a year after Terwilliger was injured decorating their wedding reception hall, were set again to be married on Valentine’s Day on “Live with Regis and Kathy Lee.” However, taping of the segment was delayed as the camera crew was on board the plane. The crew was unhurt, but their gear was stranded on the plane as investigators performed their work.
Feb. 14 — While many St. Bonaventure basketball fans have already written off this season, the Bonnies showed they haven’t given up yet in a hard-earned 74-72 Atlantic 10 win over Duquesne. Trailing nearly the entire game, the Bonnies’ perseverance was rewarded when Shandu McNeill tossed in a 10-foot jumper with just 2.6 second remaining to secure the win. “We weren’t even concerned about the score,” said coach Jim Baron, because players were so focused on their game plan at the end. “We just said you’ve got to keep playing the game and it’s going to come around.”