From building the Rock City road to the return of the fallen continuing, from Portville’s track team turning into a Wormer family reunion to recalling “The Chairman of the Board,” here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
May 18 — Work on the Rock City road is progressing under the supervision of Mr. Manning, but more men are wanted in order to complete the job on time. Any men wishing to apply may go see the Olean Automobile Club, at the Olean House, and they will be taken care of immediately. Unless labor can be secured promptly, outside laborers will have to be imported to build the road.
May 19 — It is expected that there will be considerable opposition developed at the hearing before the Common Council on the resolution introduced by Alderman Spencer to change the name of Eastman Avenue to Bishop Street. Ex-alderman J.W. Davis stated today that there would be a petition from property owners on Eastman Avenue presented to the council protesting against the proposed name change.
1948
May 15 — Construction of a new building at the Olean Tile Company, 1408 E. State St., to provide more clay dryers, machine and carpentry shops, and storerooms, is expected to begin soon. The $25,000 addition will be built of concrete blocks. The plant addition will replace some out-moded factory space. When completed, the original tile plant, erected in 1914, will be completely surrounded with new structures. The project is the second in a year at the plant, with an addition begun last summer now nearing completion with a new kiln, a doctor’s office, first aid room, a cafeteria, and new washrooms and showers for employees.
May 18 — The body of Marine Sgt. Leland L. Snyder was scheduled to arrive at the Erie Railroad station this afternoon. Snyder ws killed in action Feb. 19, 1945, on Iwo Jima. He enlisted in the Marines in 1938 and served in the Pacific Theater more than a year in the last war. Services are set for Thursday at the Halwig Funeral Home. By 1951, around 60% of fallen American soldiers, sailors and marines were returned home for burial in the largest program of repatriation and reinterment of the dead in world history.
1973
May 18 — While spectators at track meets have to contend with multiple events at one time, gunshots, crunching cinders, and grunts and groans across the playing fields, Dr. Duncan Wormer of Portville has it even worse — six of his grandsons are on the Portville track team. Andy Wormer, Tom Wormer, Mike Harrison, Tim Hannon, Jim Hannon and Pete Hannon are all within three years of each other, and all are on the track team. While pole vaulting with a bamboo pole with friction tape back in his time at Olean High School before World War I, Dr. Wormer would much rather sit on the sidelines and watch his grandsons run. In the fall, he watches five of them play football.
May 21 — A many-year struggle to ease the crowded condition in the secondary level of the Olean school district will take a step closer to fruition, and William Fritton, board president, reported that the low bid of $484,000 by Olean-based Bradley Builders will get selected as the general contract for the new campus on the Thatcher site. Other contracts for electrical, heating and plumbing are still to be decided, as board members determine which course of alternatives to consider in view of the fact bids are well within cost estimates based on the $1 million financing for the project.
1998
May 15 — Locals who didn’t want to tune in to the highly-marketed and popular series finale of “Seinfeld” had a great alternative, said sports editor Chuck Pollock — the Buffalo Sabres taking a 3-1 win over the Canadiens to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Scores by Matthew Barnaby, Donald Audette and Miroslav Satan, and 37 saves by Dominik Hasek kept the Sabres intact through the game and the whole series. Making the finals for the first time since 1980, the team is now four wins from the Stanley Cup Finals. The team would fall in conference title series, but would make it to the Finals in 1999.
May 17 — As America mourns the loss of legendary singer Frank Sinatra, St. John’s Church remembers the 1961 effort to build a convent that was aided by Sinatra. The North Olean church had stalled its $150,000 campaign just shy of the finish line, said Carmella Swartz, who was on the fundraising committee. She had a dream that Sinatra would assist, and after telling the committee, member Louis Magnano encouraged her to write to him and include a pledge card. “I told him how poor the people in North Olean were, and that I doidn’t know how we could build our convent.” About a week later, two $500 checks arrived by airmail from Sinatra personally and from his charity.