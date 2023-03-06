From Choo-Choo the Health Clown to the future of religious teaching in Olean schools, from the sweet taste of late winter to pushes for landfills, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
March 6 — Four Olean men have been hauled into federal court for bootlegging. Gaetano Lorenzini Gaetano Bossi, Florendo Christini and Domenick Sago, all of this city, were brought before U.S. Commissioner A.E. Krieger at Salamanca after being charged with violating the Volstead Act. Sago was held for a federal grand jury when tried.
March 7 — A movement is on foot to bring to Olean for a health demonstration to the school children of the city, the famous “Health Clown” Choo-Choo. The plan is to have Choo-Choo come under the auspices of the Parent-Teachers associations of the city. It is expected he will give an hours’ entertainment at the Havens Theater to groups of school children. According to a contemporary report in Popular Science, Choo-Choo spent much of the 1920s touring the country, teaching children about proper nutrition, sleep, and how to play in a healthy and safe manner.
1948
March 10 — Despite declining condition and space shortages, the Common Council unanimously rejected all bids for a new city hall without opening a single one. “We have found that the price is far out of line, far more than we had anticipated,” said council President John Swan, sponsoring a resolution to send the 11 bids back to their respective contractors without looking at them. It would be 11 years before a new city hall would be constructed.
March 11 — The Olean Ministerial Association’s program of religious instruction in public schools is in jeopardy after a Supreme Court decision against the use of public monies for religious education. The local program, begun about 10 years ago, sends around 270 fourth and fifth grade students from School No. 7 to St. John’s School. Local church leaders said they wanted to wait for State Education Department guidance before commenting. However, Rabbi Sidney Strumpf of the B’Nai Israel congregation commented that the decision “should be hailed with real enthusiasm by all liberal forces in our country.” He noted that by sending students off campus during the school day, “children of different religious backgrounds were segregated and often embarrassed, so that differences were more accentuated.”
1973
March 6 — Sixth-ranked Providence has earned its credentials this season — ask the Bonnies. They found out the hard way on the road, losing 103-88 in front of over 11,600 fans. The NCAA Tournament-bound Friars won their 29th-straight home game with Erie DiGregorio (30 points) and Marvin Barnes (32 points) wrecking Bona’s hopes for an upset. However, Bonas’ Glenn Price racked up 31 points and 17 rebounds as Providence switched from man-to-man to zone defense to upset the Bonnies’ momentum.
March 10 — Maple syrup producers have been busy, though the quantity and quality of this season’s harvest is yet to be determined. Allegany County has some 40 commercial producers, who hope to turn out some 18,000 gallons of syrup this season. The Maple Tree Inn, run by the Cartrwright family in Short Tract, is open but the syrup is limited to just table service at the seasonal-only restaurant. In Andover, where the first Allegany-Steuben “maple festival” will be held, sugar shacks have been busy for some weeks, compared to the mid-March start last season.
1998
March 7 — Despite Sherman Central School getting on the board first, the top-seeded Hinsdale Bobcats boys basketball team would outscore the squad 16-5 in the first quarter — setting the stage to retain the Section 6 Class D title at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. “Our threes were falling, we hit the boards better than we hit them all year, we were making some nice passes,” said Hinsdale coach Jim McIntosh. However, Sherman came back and narrowed the lead. The game ended 48-47 in Hinsdale’s favor thanks to Hinsdale shooters hitting five of six free throws at the end of the game.
March 10 — Three landfill proposals are moving ahead in the Twin Tiers. In Angelica, town officials are eying a change in law that would hinder the empty Hyland landfill and the county-owned landfill nearby, with the owners threatening to sue the town if it changes its rules. McKean County commissioners are also considering the sale of the county landfill in Hutchins, with officials hoping to spare the region’s taxpayers from millions in closing costs. Meanwhile, Integrated Waste Service of Buffalo plans to submit its application for a town of Farmersville landfill by the end of the summer.