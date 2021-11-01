From a Cinderella story of robbery to locals buoying Gov. Dewey, from the first of many reelection wins for Mayor Smith to a harrowing Halloween for several crime victims, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Nov. 1 — No arrests have been made in the $4,000 clothing robbery of the New York Clothing Co.’s store in Salamanca over the weekend. The only clue to date is like in Cinderella — a single new man’s shoe was found on the Great Valley Road, which has been brought for identification by the store owners. Sol Steinhart, one of the proprietors, said if he sees the shoe it will be easy to identify, as several pairs were stolen along with 100 suits, dozens of overcoats and other articles of clothing. It’s thought that the shoe could be a clue that the robbers fled toward Buffalo with an automobile load of loot.
Nov. 5 — With a mayoral election on the line, the Olean Evening Times noted with tongue firmly in the cheek some of the biggest sporting “wagers” being thrown about in the city ahead of the election: 100 to 1 that Republicans and Democrats will vote in every ward; 415 to 21 that there will be weather of some kind; 16 to 3 that someone will get to the polls in a car (the Ford Model T was 12 years old); 777 to 111,111 that saloons will be closed (it was Prohibition); 999 to 000 that practically everyone will be 21 or older (21 was the voting age at the time); and 1,001 to 1,001 that many voters will show up 30 seconds before the polls close — a common gripe even today.
1946
Nov. 6 — Local Republicans are riding high as they helped Gov. Thomas Dewey win a second term over Sen. James Mead. Gov. Dewey would win with more than 700,000 votes — including 10 of the city’s 11 wards contributing more than 1,100 to that margin. Across Cattaraugus County, Dewey would add almost 10,000 to his margin of victory, with 17,398 votes to Mead’s 7,601. Long a stronghold of Republican voters, few Democrats have carried the county in the years since. However, since Dewey left office just two Republicans — Nelson Rockefeller and George Pataki — have been elected governor.
Nov. 7 — A citywide “Salute of Silence” is being planned in tribute to the memory of Olean men who gave their lives in the two World Wars, members of the Joint Veterans Committee reported. A short ceremony will be held to mark Armistice Day on Nov. 11 at Lincoln Park, officials said, with bells at St. Mary of the Angels Church to open the solemn tribute. A memorial tablet — today seen in the Olean Municipal Building — would be presented to the city by the Olean Service Club. At two minutes to 11 a.m., a mammoth aerial bomb will thunder over the city, all of the church bells will toll, and buglers stationed across the city will play Taps. A second bomb will be fired to mark the 28th anniversary of the end of World War I, followed by a deafening silence.
1971
Nov. 3 — Despite a strong showing for Democrats in the city — gaining a majority on the Common Council and taking all six seats in the delegation to the County Legislature, Republican Mayor William O. Smith won his second term. He defeated Democratic-Conservative opponent Milton Ausman by more than 800 votes. It’s estimated 75% of eligible voters hit the polls in 15 hours. Smith would go on to win the job six more times — at 16 years in office, he still holds the record for longest-serving mayor in city history.
Nov. 6 — An effort to save the 1,200-acre Poverty Hill ski resort at Ellicottville has ended in failure. Students at the State University at Buffalo voted down a proposal to buy the site for $176,000 being considered by the university. The resort had declared bankruptcy, and it would be operated later by another group into the 1980s before facing insolvency again due to stiff competition in the area from more established resorts. Today the site is part of a state forest.
1996
Nov. 1 — It was a real Halloween horror for several people last night. A man on North 11th Street was slashed and stabbed by a man breaking into his house. The victim was treated and released. Eugene Lawrence was charged — and later convicted — in the attack. In addition, a Kwik Fill attendant on Main Street was also in a nightmare as a man walked in wearing a Halloween mask and pointing a pistol at the attendant. Complying with the request for money, the attendant was unharmed. The gunman made off with an undetermined amount of money.
Nov. 6 — Good news for local Republicans seeking reelection was dulled by the loss at the top of the ticket. Kansas Sen. Bob Dole lost the presidential race to incumbent Democrat Bill Clinton, while local returns favored the GOP. Also winning reelection were U.S. Rep. Amory Houghton, R-Corning; Cattaraugus County Treasurer Joe Keller, who defeated Democrat Barbara Edwards who held the post for 12 years; and city Common Council member Paula Snyder, R-Ward 5, who fended off Democrat Ann Padlo by a 2-to-1 margin.