From less — or maybe just smarter — bootlegging to a rough weekend for the Oilers, from making waves at Onoville to partying like you’re 99, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Aug. 2 — Bootleggers, drunks and automobile speeders fooled the Olean police last month. They were good and the police failed to smash the record for prohibition enforcement period arrests. July was the best month for police business in 1919 and 1920, and police expected to break the record of 101 set in 1919. They made only 74 arrests, however.
Aug. 5 — Interest in Seneca Heights, Olean’s new garden city, is reported to be increasing daily. A large number of prospective homemakers have been studying the project for some time. Nine future residents have signed up in the last two days. A total of 22 houses are under construction, with the excavations made for several more.
1946
Aug. 5 — When it rains, it pours for the Olean Oilers. The Lockport Cubs found the slants of pitcher Bill Luhrs much to their liking here on Saturday and touched him for five runs in the first frame to clinch a 7-4 victory over the third place Oilers. And a chance to improve was rained out, as the team could not take the field at Hornell on Sunday. The next home game will be against the Bradford Wings, playing off an 8-8, 13th inning tie followed by a regular nine-inning affair.
Aug. 6 — Uncle Sam reversed the field today in the federal housing units scheduled for Olean. The latest word is that the units will not be the barrack type of housing, but will be two-family, prefabricated units coming from the west coast. The 22 duplex houses will measure 20-by-48 feet. And each unit will be a two-bedroom affair. The plywood homes were originally to be sent overseas, but instead will come to this city.
1971
Aug. 5 — The need for more work at the Onoville Marina was evident during the annual picnic of the Cattaraugus County legislators on Wednesday. Around 23,000 people came to the site in June, officials said, in the marina’s third year on the Allegheny Reservoir. However, many come to spend a week but leave after a few days due to lack of shower facilities. Another 100 dock spaces, a maintenance building, and flushing toilets are planned for construction next year. After touring the marina to view improvements, the legislators took a boat ride to Willow Bay — fortunately, one of the 1971 projects was dredging, otherwise the trip would have been stuck in the mud.
Aug. 7 — Perfect weather with a nice breeze helped attract thousands of shoppers to downtown Olean for the first two Far-City Days, a sidewalk bazaar up and down the North Union Street corridor. Throngs of shoppers clogged the streets as vendors opened their doors and lowered their prices to move merchandise. Continuing up to the 1990s, today’s StrOlean events are patterned on the classic Olean event.
1996
Aug. 4 — Eight ladies from Aspen Towers celebrate birthdays in their 90s, sharing their life lessons and how times have changed. Showing how to party in the 90s — and ‘90s — they laughed off inquiries on secrets to longevity. The thing they have in common is a good sense of humor. Mildred Cradduck holds the age title at 99, and did share the success of her family’s store which was run for 70 years. “We had a nice friendly store,” she said. “There was a potbelly stove with two to three chairs around it — they were always filled.”
Aug. 8 — The Olean Huskies football team lost a staggering 20 seniors from the 9-1 team that won a second consecutive Section 6 Class B-2 title last season. But coach Mike Kane said the team does have strengths. “We’ve got something going confidence-wise. Weight-wise, they’re strong. Now we need some leadership to come out of that senior group.” Olean shifted to Division V, with Dunkirk, Fredonia, Springville, Cheektowaga, East Aurora, Lackawanna and Maryvale on the list. Also returning to the schedule is longtime rival Bradford, which Olean hadn’t faced since 1992. The 99th meeting, dating back to 1893, will be played Sept. 7.