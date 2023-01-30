From a dog that’s more like a cat and a woodchuck to helping out those overseas, from a triple-digit win for St. Bonas to a new vision for JCC, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1923Jan. 30 — Son of a collie mother and a collie and police dog father, a dog owned by L.F. Evans, who lives just across the state line on the Olean-Eldred road, is more like a cat and a woodchuck than a canine. The animal has soft fur, a round head, woodchuck body and cat feet. Instead of a bark, it makes a noise like a cat. One of eight puppies born in November, it was the only one that was not normal. It is an inveterate scrapper, and the owner says he has received offers of up to $125 for the freak.

 

