From a dog that’s more like a cat and a woodchuck to helping out those overseas, from a triple-digit win for St. Bonas to a new vision for JCC, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923Jan. 30 — Son of a collie mother and a collie and police dog father, a dog owned by L.F. Evans, who lives just across the state line on the Olean-Eldred road, is more like a cat and a woodchuck than a canine. The animal has soft fur, a round head, woodchuck body and cat feet. Instead of a bark, it makes a noise like a cat. One of eight puppies born in November, it was the only one that was not normal. It is an inveterate scrapper, and the owner says he has received offers of up to $125 for the freak.
Feb. 2 — Renn Hawley, intoxicated, broke and with no place to sleep, wandered into police headquarters and asked policeman Michael Scheiterle to do him a favor. The copper asked Hawley what he wanted, and Halwey replied “lock me up and let me go to sleep.” The policeman locked him up and this morning Halwey was arraigned. He pleaded guilty and was fined $10 he couldn’t pay, so he was led back to the cell for some more free nights of bed and breakfast.
1948Jan. 30 — Even amid a housing shortage, a fuel shortage and economic uncertainty, Oleanders continue to help others around the world. The Olean Rotary Club is collecting used clothing for the people of Nykarleby, Finland. The first shipment left Olean for Finland today, heading to the Nykarleby Rotary chapter, which is in charge of disbursing the needed articles to the surrounding area. The need will be for several months, as the Gulf of Bothnia remains cold much later than Olean.
Feb. 5 — There were almost 300 more cars on the road in Cattaraugus County at the end of 1947, county officials reported. The total number of registered vehicles was exactly 18,000 vehicles, including 3,005 commercial vehicles and 14,995 passenger vehicles. At the time, the county had just under 78,000 people. While the number of people in the county is slightly lower 75 years later, the number of vehicles have exploded. As of 2018, there were 64,507 vehicles registered in Cattaraugus County for 76,748 people.
1973Jan. 30 — L’Alcove Castle Inc. received its official designation as the developer of Block 3 — the area on the east side of North Union Street north of the railroad tracks. The Olean Common Council unanimously tapped the developer led by Butch Butchello to build up to 250,000 square feet of commercial space that would one day become the Olean Center Mall. The project will level a number of abandoned structures, such as the former Luther Manufacturing and Kew Industries building which has become a target for vandals and window-breakers.
Feb. 1 — After a 105-57 rout of St. Francis of New York at the University Center, the question is this: Have the St. Bonaventure Bonnies turned the corner? The win was the third in a row for the squad, now at a 9-8 record after three straight wins, and an 18-8 record would give the Bonnies an outside shot at the National Invitation Tournament. “We’ll let you know after Detroit,” said Bonas forward Bill Moore, as the squad gets ready to battle an 11-4 Detroit this weekend. St. Francis actually led, 15-14, with 13:26 remaining in the first before switching from zone to man-to-man defense to dust the visitors. Carl Jackson moved to ninth on the all-time Bona scoring list at 1,090 points thanks to dropping 27 in the game.
1998Jan. 30 — A grand plan for Jamestown Community College has been unveiled, with a 130,000-square-foot building to stretch from Blumenthal’s Connecting Point to the Contrail tracks. East Sullivan Street would be closed outright, the Central Hotel and Fleet Bank would be razed, and a new end point for North Barry Street are proposed. A new athletic center would be built at War Vets Park, which would be connected by an access road from the campus along the railroad tracks. “My idea is to create an academic corridor that links the high school, middle school, (Olean Business Institute) and JCC that goes through the heart of the city’s recreational resources in a way that will truly benefit everyone involved,” Mayor Jim Griffin said.
Feb. 1 — A roundtable dialog at Jamestown Community College led by the Baha’i of Olean noted there is room for improvement in race relations in the city. Participants agreed that there are not enough people of color working the school system, in middle management at local companies and involved in local government. “We could be doing a lot more,” said Rev. Gary Larson, pastor at First Presbyterian Church, adding that the many local groups should work together toward change. Rick Sampson, a St. Bonaventure professor, said that “I think Olean is special, unusual,” and that there are some signs of racial acceptance in the community. Other participants noted issues such as a white couple being evicted for entertaining Black guests, and of a Black child coming home from school wondering what she should do about a teacher she thinks is prejudiced.