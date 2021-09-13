From a parade of parades to a rabid cow, from a crushing win for Walsh to saving a shot eagle, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Sept. 14 — Two parades are being arranged for Armistice Day in November, organizers said. Legion posts, G.A.R., Spanish War Veterans, Company I and the St. Bonaventure College students will prepare a strictly military parade in the early afternoon with the solemn atmosphere the occasion requires. Immediately following, however, a mardi gras-style parade will be conducted. The night will end with a big masquerade ball at the state armory, as well as a reception in the Knights of Columbus hall for the visiting ladies.
Sept. 17 — Pete Behan of Bradford, widely known to Olean baseball fans, has gone up to big time. Pete made his debut as a member of the Philadelphia National League pitching staff yesterday afternoon. He pitched in good form in his initial major league game, according to reports. However, St. Louis beat him 4-3. He went to the Phillies from the Hamilton, Ontario, club.
1946
Sept. 16 — Warner Brothers and 11 other motion picture companies are being sued for antitrust violations for their practices in Olean. The lawsuit, filed by the Bordonaro brothers, proprietors of the Palace Theater, are suing for $163,000 for damages over the last six years due to “agreements and conspiracies” by the major studios — R.K.O., Warner Brothers, Universal, Untied Artists, and others — for squashing first-run movie titles in the city. Only Paramount allowed the theater to get the best pictures.
Sept. 17 — The county’s dogs will likely remain in quarantine until at least January, said county health commissioner Dr. Wendell Ames, due to rabies. Ten rabid domestic animals have been reported, with the last dog testing positive in June. Even a rabid cow has been reported in the town of Leon. Another 50 or 60 foxes have been reported as rabid. Fortunately, no rabies has been detected in the city of Olean, indicating good operation on the part of local dog owners with the quarantine.
1971
Sept. 17 — Dr. Russell Jandoli will begin a regular Saturday column in the Times Herald, editor Grey Fitzpatrick announced. Jandoli, a professor at St. Bonaventure and chair of the journalism department, will pen a column, “Adventures in the Groves of Academe,” focusing on human interest topics not only on campus but in his own life. Today, the journalism school bears Jandoli’s name.
Sept. 18 — The death of Olean Bishop Walsh’s “death” on the gridiron has been greatly exaggerated. The winning streak for the team reached No. 32 at Bradner Stadium with a 33-6 rout of Batavia Notre Dame. Ed McGuilre’s Eagles were impressive with 19 first downs, 185 rushing yards and 100 passing yards thanks to quarterback John Anastasia. The defense kept ND to 11 yards passing and minus 13 yards on the ground. “The kids were going to win … they want to hang on to that streak as long as possible,” McGuire said.
1996
Sept. 16 — State game officials are looking for whoever shot a young bald eagle on Wing Hollow Road in the town of Allegany. A landowner informed Sue Yehl, who works with the Wild Thing wildlife rehabilitation network. Yehl and Johnetta Wilson went to search for what they thought might have been a red-tailed hawk, but instead came across the massive bird — bald eagles may grow to have a 7-foot wingspan. “He could break my arm, no problem,” Wilson said. The bird was treated by a veterinarian, who said the wound was likely a small-caliber rifle round, before being taken to CJF Game Farm in the town of Genesee for rehabilitation.
Sept. 17 — Locals are hanging their heads after their beloved Buffalo Bills were on the receiving end of a 24-6 drubbing by the Pittsburgh Steelers for Monday Night Football. Jim Kelly was picked four times and sacked twice in the debacle of a game, while the Steelers made 17 points off of those plays — including a 47-yard pick-6 by safety Carnell Lake. While the game 25 years later was not so lopsided, it ended with a loss for the Buffalo. squad on Sunday.