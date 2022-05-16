From a sweet development to a letter of Finnish thanks, from selling off old schools to letting the gas flow to the Seneca Nation, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
May 16 — Olean’s name will be carried to all points and corners of the country by the goods of the Weir Mayer Candy Corp. The factory is on North Union just below the Pennsy tracks, but a big brick factory building in the rear of the Mayer Brothers meat market is being planned. The candy company is now putting out the Buddy Bar, a health bar; and the Heap Good, a coconut bar. Production at the new plant will be from 3,000 to 3,500 boxes of 24 bars each every day for six days a week.
May 17 — Many a drinker let out a sad sigh today as a carload of real red likker, from Ol’ Kentucky, passed through the city on the Pennsylvania Railroad yesterday. Leslie Coon, Olean watchman for the road, boarded the car in the local yards and rode on top until the Buffalo yards were reached. Oleanders never even got a smell, to quote on of the road’s employees here, as the booze headed to Canada for sale.
1947
May 16 — With the help of Olean General Hospital Superintendent Eva Erickson, the Times Herald got a letter written in Finnish sent to Olean’s A.M. Kleinsmith of Irving Street translated. The missive was from a Saimi Hyrynkangas, a mother who recently received a package sent by the Grace Christian Missionary Alliance Church, of which Kleinsmith is a member. The church responded to a call for clothes and other aid to help Europeans recovering from World War II. “From Finland, Town of Liminks, heartfelt thanks for the suit. It certainly was needed. I have eight children… so I never even think of clothes for myself… I have thanked God for the gift which was directed to me and filled such a dire need. God bless you for this kindness.”
May 19 — In front of over a thousand fans, the final St. Bonaventure football spring training ended with an intrasquad game between the Browns and the Whites, with the Whites coming out on top, 18-14. The Whites had an 18-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before the Browns broke loose for a pair of scores. The season opens against St. Vincent at Forness Stadium on Sept. 21.
1972
May 16 — The Olean school board voted to buy the Thatcher Glass Co. site on Wayne Street down the hill from the current high school, as well as sell Schools 4, 8 and 11. Voters in March had shot down a package to buy the Thatcher site and build a new high school there, but board members contend the site “being adjacent to the present school, offers a long term potential to this school district,” said board President Donald Bergreen. School 4 has been empty at King and Seneca streets since East View was completed, while School No. 8, at Homer Hill, will be closed at the end of the school year. School 11, at West State and 26th streets, is being vacated by BOCES, but Alfred State College is looking at the site.
May 20 — For the first time in 15 years, Olean High School has won a county track title. Olean rolled up 90 impressive points with Portville a distant second at 43. Mike Karuch and Jeff Matlock both were outstanding in sweeping doubles. Coach John O’Malley was delighted to point out “in four events (shot put, discus, pole vault and mile) we were 1-2, and that’s worth 40 points.” Matlock took first in both shot and discus with his best tosses of the season, while Karuch won the 100 with his best time of the year.
1997
May 16 — After weeks of gasoline embargoes to the Seneca Nation of Indians, a state Supreme Court ordered it lifted, in what SNI President Michael Schindler called “a great victory.” However, despite the embargo over unpaid taxes on sales to non-Indians being lifted, U.S. Rep. Amo Houghton said the matter will likely be overturned. “A lot of people are claiming victory, but I find that ridiculous. It’s really a tragic situation. Here, we got to the Senecas and we’re talking, then out of the blue the Supreme Court says the state cannot stop trucks from delivering to the Senecas after another court said something else.”
May 21 — In an attempt to save the Olean Post Office, the Common Council ordered its attorney to begin the condemnation process on Dick Morton’s home at 123 S. First St. to make way for an expansion to the post office. The 104-year-old house built by Morton’s grandfather is the only parcel not optioned by developer Louis Magnano for the project, which would keep the existing historical post office and allow it to continue its function in that capacity. Officials reported attempting to find a new location on the street to move the house so it can remain standing, but were unsuccessful in coming up with a compromise.