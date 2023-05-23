From the fallout of the Great Railroad Strike heading to court to a rash of car thefts, from a bad day for a deer to go shopping to a big Lotto winner, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
May 22 — Ten Olean women were in Little Valley court for actions during the Great Railroad Strike of 1922. The women had been charged with unlawful assembly during a disturbance during the strike, in which one or two policemen are said to have been struck with stones and one to have had pepper thrown in his face. The women pleaded not guilty, but were found guilty. Judge Berard Ackerman of Allegany County, filling in for Judge Larkin, talked in a friendly fashion to the women as he sentenced them to $50 fines and 30 days in jail for each woman. He noted the union had warned against the violence, but as no one was seriously injured he suspended their sentences.
May 23 — Eastman Avenue was formally renamed Bishop Street despite a petition by landowners to not change the name. Former alderman James Davis presented the petition, signed by the five men who owned the entire frontage of Eastman Avenue, claiming the name change was an effort to pave Bishop Street. “We don’t need to pave the street,” Davis said. “We have put down a cinder road at our own expense that is better than the Union Street pavement.” The vote passed 7-3.
1948
May 24 — Two new cars — a $3,700 maroon Packard and a $2,800 Studebaker — were reported stolen from two West State Street automobile showrooms Sunday night. Two other cars were also reported stolen. Still missing is the Packard from Slawson and Sons, 1208 W. State St. Five other cars were pushed around in order to drive the car out of the showroom. The Studebaker was taken from the showroom of Mazza Motors, 1615 W. State St. After that car was stolen, another one was put in its place to divert suspicion. The Studebaker was pretty much running on empty and was found on North 15th Street.
May 25 — No definite decision about the closing of the Thatcher Glass Manufacturing Co. plant in Olean has been made yet, Thatcher executives in Elmira told the Chamber of Commerce by phone. The executives were “hopeful a solution could be worked out to continue operations in Olean”, but the deciding factor may be “a noticeable slump in the production of glassware.” The site today is the home of Olean Intermediate Middle School, with some of the kiln site being uncovered for a capital project this spring.
1973
May 23 — A small deer was an intruder at Leo’s Market, 3 E. Main St. in Allegany. The roughly 100-pound deer came up Fifth Street, crossed Main and jumped right through the front window of the store, said store manager Joseph Carnicelli. The deer then ran along the meat counter aisle and out the back door. “I heard the crash and then saw this scared and bleeding deer running about in the store,” said employee Frances Wurtz. State Police found the deer on Fourth Street, but had to euthanize it due to injuries from the window.
May 24 — Has Olean High School started another track dynasty? For the first time since the 1950s, Olean won back-to-back Cattaraugus County Track and Field Championships. Coaches John O’Malley and Bill Fraser note a young powerhouse in John Moszak, who won the mile run and 880. His closest competition was teammate Bruce Froehlich, who came in second on the mile and the two mile runs. Olean earned the 1-2 spots in three events, with Bob Henzel winning the two mile less than three seconds off the record. O’Malley noted wet weather and a muddy track at Bradner Stadium were the deciding factors in just missing two records.
1998
May 22 — Over $200 billion in cuts to federal road and bridge projects will affect work in the Southern Tier, said Congressman Amo Houghton. “This will affect every program… there will be money in there for (Route) 219, but again, none of the money will complete anything,” Houghton said, with cuts of up to 25% of work to change Route 17 into Interstate 86 expected. “The Southern Tier is going to benefit, but it will be lower and slower.”
May 28 — State Lottery officials confirmed that the one winning ticket in Wednesday’s $25 million Lotto drawing was sold at the Tops Friendly Markets store on West State Street. The winner had not yet come forward, company and Lottery officials reported. It’s the third big winner in five years for the area. In 1993, an Allegany dairy farmer won $24 million after buying a Quick-Pic ticket at the Allegany Service Stores Park & Shop, and last September a Bradford couple won $25 million with a New York Lotto ticket at the New Cow Palace store in Limestone.