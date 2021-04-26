From a rusty dime solving a burglary case to giving up community dinners to help famine victims, from enjoying the area’s sweet, sticky goodness to digging into Olean General Hospital’s future, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
April 27 — A rusty dime and creases in bills were identified by Frank Robinson, a North Union restaurant owner, leading to three arrests. Francesco Callycell of Buffalo and Annunzio Natasi of Erie, Pa., were jailed for first-degree larceny and burglary after allegedly knocking over Robinson for a $300 roll in his rooms above the restaurant. The men forced their way in with a gun, choking Robinson and shredding his trousers going after the money. The suspects were located by Chief John Dempsey an hour after the robbery, and Robinson identified the telltale money. A woman was charged with vagrancy as a pal of the two, getting six months in the county jail for her association.
April 30 — Troop 3, Olean Boy Scouts, entertained the patients of Rocky Crest Sanitarium with a show last night. More than 30 scouts participated in the event, with performances of Shakespeare and vaudeville acts of the era keeping the patients in stitches. Original acts were also performed, and “Hick” Studholme served as the strongman, even lifting a piano. The sanitarium operated to help patients with tuberculosis in their recovery, closing after World War II and advancements in antibiotics treating the lung disease.
1946
April 27 — As a show of solidarity and lessening food pressures, Mayro Thomas Gustafson suggested a 60-day moratorium on lunch and dinner events of Olean’s civic, service, social, fraternal and religious organizations. “Naturally, no one suggests that activities of our local organizations be curtailed in any way,” he said. “However, none of us can be content to eat a meal when it means that someone may die for lack of food.” Following World War II, famine conditions were reported across much of Europe and Asia, with millions perishing from food shortages. In the Soviet Union, between 1 and 2 million died in the famine of 1946-47.
April 28 — Rabies among dogs has made an early reappearance in the towns of Perrysburg, Ischua, Franklinville and Ashford, Cattaraugus County health officials reported. The county had been free for many months of the lethal disease, but the spike will probably result in the entire county being quarantined with no dogs allowed in or out. A recently-introduced dog vaccination pilot program may expand to the rest of the county, officials hoped. Within a few years, vaccinations would be made mandatory across the state, essentially restricting the disease to wildlife — and seriously curtailing the chances of humans picking it up.
1971
April 26 — Sleet and snow greeted the 10,000 guests of the Western New York Maple Festival in Franklinville. Guests ate 2,300 pancake dinners, the Jaycees reported. Along with the obligatory maple products, visitors got to see local artwork, a rock and polished stone exhibit from Rock City Park, a car show and even a demonstration of the BOCES TV circuit. The displays were, except for the lack of noise, much like walking past the open shop displays of Hong Kong’s Lascar Row.
April 28 — Two additions to the Jacyees’ soap box derby this year will make history. Lori Eisert, 12, of Olean; and Nancy Phearsdorf, 14, of Allegany, are set to be the first girls to ever participate in the event. John Hardy of sponsor Hardy Chevrolet was happy to admit the girls for the annual event. Lori, of North 19th Street, has big shoes to fill — her brother, Jim, was last year’s race winner.
1996
April 29 — There’s no waiting on formality at Olean General Hospital. A formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for May for the hospitals’ new medical office building, being built at the corner of Main and Oviatt street. Currently, there is a large crater for a foundation to support the structure, with crews going to town on the project long before its “official” start date. The two-story building is expected to be open early next year.
April 30 — St. Bonaventure University basketball officials let out a sigh of relief as one of their fiercest rivals bailed on college basketball. Marcus Camby, the star center at A-10 rival UMass announced he is on his way to the NBA draft. The college junior said the $9.4 million he’d expect to make starting this season or next season isn’t much of a factor either way, but “I know my mother deserves better than what she has right now, so I took that into consideration.” He would go second in the draft. In addition, another potential player is out of the college running — a Lower Merion High School standout by the name of Kobe Bryant.