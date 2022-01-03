From a ghastly discovery in the woods to an explosive find, from the loss of a Bona icon to a bad start to Atlantic 10 play, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922Jan. 5 — Olean and its surrounding country has been combed by police and sheriff deputies in the search for the youthful bandit who held up and robbed the Eddie Restaurant, at Seventh and Wayne streets, at 3:15 a.m. The man lined up 10 men who were eating and took $15. He then collected $30 from the till. Appearing drunk and falling down, he waited until several came to assist him before he flourished a handgun and told the men to stand still. He may be a professional, police said, involved in two Metro Gasoline station robberies and a holdup at the Dimetri Brothers store.
Jan. 7 — A party of hunters from Salamanca made a ghastly find at Stoney, 12 miles away and in the heart of the woods, coming across the skeleton of a man who, with little to no flesh on his bones, had evidently been dead for many months. The clothing on the skeleton with a big blanket pin, a blue pair of striped trousers, a coat and army shoes, which were apparently new. Who he was and whether it was exposure, hunger, or something else that killed him — the head was separated from the body — is unknown.
1947Jan. 3 — “We are closing the year in a good financial condition,” said Mayor Thomas Gustafson in his annual address. As such, he recommended a number of major capital projects be undertaken soon. Some of the suggestions included upgrades to the dike system, a study of a new airport, building a new bridge over the Allegheny at South Union Street, covering the grandstand at Bradner Stadium, and looking at replacing the Main Street bridge over Olean Creek. He also announced that thanks to the Common Council’s building committee, “plans are well along toward completion” for a new city hall.
Jan. 5 — A teenage boy walked into the police station today with some found property — a live mortar shell. The boy said he found the explosive device, but did not indicate where. Police will turn it over to the military authorities at St. Bonaventure College with a request that it be detonated. While odd, finding an explosive warhead locally isn’t exactly impossible. During the recent war, nearby Eldred was home to the National Munitions Company, one of the major mortar shell manufacturing concerns in the country. More than 3 million shells were made at the site during the war. Many Oleanders commuted to work there on the bus or by car during the war, and it’s not impossible for one to have brought home a souvenir of their handiwork.
1972Jan. 3 — Carroll Michael Reilly, 71, former city assessor and longtime basketball and football coach and athletic director of St. Bonaventure University, died at home on New Year’s Eve of an apparent heart attack. A 1925 graduate of St. Bonaventure College, he was named basketball and football coach at SBU in 1928 and athletic director in 1930. After he retired from the university, he was personnel manager at the former Thatcher Glass Co. and was city assessor from 1953-68. The SBU University Center arena, only a few years old at the time, would be renamed the Reilly Center in his memory.
Jan. 4 — Beginning his second two-year term, Mayor William O. Smith said “the spirit of cooperation, or desire to work together, has meant a great deal to our community.” He said the city’s priorities this year will include attracting new industry, building a landfill, and implementing the new Urban Renewal Program to improve downtown. 1972 would be the most challenging for the city in decades, with Hurricane Agnes and the Flood of ’72 just a few months away.
1997Jan. 3 — St. Bonaventure may have been a better basketball team this year, but if the Bonnies were hoping for a strong statement to the Atlantic 10, they failed to do so on the opening night of conference play at Virginia Tech. While not as bad as the 86-49 shellacking given to the Bonnies in December 2021, the 92-80 before a delighted Cassell Coliseum crowd certainly wasn’t what coach Jim Baron had in mind. The 5-4 Hokies riddled the Bonnies’ proud defense with eight season-best stats, including most points in a game or either half, most field goals, highest shooting percentage, highest three-point percentage, most assists and fewest turnovers.
Jan. 5 — The heavy rains and rapid snowmelt between Jan. 19 and 21 — and the ensuing flooding that wreaked misery and destruction across the Twin Tiers, was chosen as the top story of 1996 by Times Herald staff. The second-place story was the murder June 12 of Bernard Washington and the subsequent outcry over rising crime and crack houses in the city. Coming in third was a man, upset with a teenager accused of molesting his son, held a gun outside the County Building in Olean before surrendering to police.