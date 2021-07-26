From opening Allegany State Park to preparing a field of honor for veterans, from beautiful if not promising fair opening to an Olympic effort, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
July 26 — Olean’s Chautauqua — a weeklong event modeled on Chautauqua Institution near Jamestown — is set to open, officials said. With live music, talks on social issues and a focus on nondenominational Christianity, the events will be held at the old YMCA athletic field. Popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the movement slowed in the late 1920s. In 1920, more than 10 million people attended similar sessions nationwide.
Aug. 1 — The dedication of the Allegheny State Park, the largest of its kind in the state, took place near Frecks with many sportsmen, as well as men and women looking at recreational activities, flocked to the site — including a parade of the Olean Auto Club. Ex-Sen. A.T. Fancher, chairman of the park commission, presided over the festivities. New York College of Forestry Dean Franklin Moon said the 65,000 acres were a humanitarian endeavor, and to be “the best antidote to bolshevism.”
1946
July 27 — “We were drenched soon after we left Olean, and spent the night on a farm one mile down the river,” writes Eleanor Grubb of North Hills, Pa., who along with Frances Tisdale of Pottstown, Pa., made the 300-mile Allegheny River canoe trip from Port Allegany to Pittsburgh earlier this month. The 10-day trek took them through the mill ponds and troublesome riffles, but the water was high enough to keep above the sand bars. From the peaceful rolling hills to the dingy industrial towns downriver, Grubb was glad to have made the trip, calling it “two of the best vacation weeks we’ve ever had.”
July 29 — Work will begin immediately on the veterans memorial section at Mount View Cemetery with the assistance of the county Board of Supervisors. County crews will help clear weeds and underbrush and will grade the area for a circular roadway which will wind up the slope from the West River Road. The cemetery association said about $1,000 was set aside by the county for the work. “The section has been neglected in the past, but now that we’ve made a start… we’re going to make it a beautiful memorial to the men who have served their country and passed on, said Legion Commander Sam Herzog. The area is now the Veterans Field of Honor.
1971
July 26 — The sun smiled on more than 9,000 attendees at the opening of the 129th Cattaraugus County Fair. Crowds cheered the Veterans Day Parade, while the Jack Holter Wild Animal Show was the main attraction of the evening. Illness and injury interfered with acts, however. Organist Terry McCabe was ill and was replaced with “Mac” Sue of Olean. Fair Queen Dawn Fiebelkorn of Napoli sustained a painful knee injury at the conclusion of her balance beam act as she jumped to the floor of the stage — probably keeping her from performing the next day.
July 29 — The 400-acre Griffis Sculpture Park has been offered as a gift to the Cattaraugus County government if they will maintain the property. Larry Griffis, noted Buffalo sculptor, built the site three years earlier, but noted that the ownership of the land is too much for him to bear. “We’d like to stay where we are,” he said, but added he may be forced to move the sculptures to state-owned property in Erie County. The park remains at the site, and it’s estimated the site draws around 35,000 visitors a year.
1996
July 26 — Kane’s Amy Rudolph did what many Olympic teammates couldn’t do — reach the finals in the women’s 5,000 meter run. Rudolph, 22, ran a 15:21:90 in her heat to advance at the Atlanta games. The time was more than seven seconds faster than her qualifying run last month. The 10-time All-American would finish 10th overall, returning to the Olympics in Sydney in 2000 to finish 21st. Most media coverage focused on the failure of Mary Slaney to advance in the same event, or on the Dream Team basketball team racking up 133 points against China.
July 31 — Robert Lax, the poet and native of Olean, released his latest effort, “Love Had a Compass.” The book shares his prose and journals from travels around the world, with much of it focusing on his time in Marseille, France, in the 1950s, as well as time on the Greek island of Kalymnos. Later, he moved to Patmos, where the apostle John is said to have received the visions he recorded in the Book of Revelations. The 80-year-old, who has written 40 books is best remembered as the man who brought the acclaimed Trappist monk Thomas Merton to town for summers of literary contemplation just before World War II at a Rock City cabin. Lax died in 2000.