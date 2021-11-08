From parading a new mayor to honoring the veterans of war, from scrapping a downtown block to the Bonnies getting no respect, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Nov. 8 — The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Olean issued a call to authorities to scrap the declaration of alcohol as “medicine” for prescription in what church members called an affront to the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act. Church members declared “we… place ourselves on record as deploring these ruinous eventuations and as hoping for a voluntary rejection by the practitioners and salesmen” and call to “protect the inherent rights of the innocent” against the curse of alcohol. Despite the church’s stance, local reactions to Prohibition — almost three years old at that point — had already been rife with flagrant violations and a proliferation of home stills.
Nov. 9 — Local Democrats went on parade for about four hours Tuesday evening after their man, Peter Foley, was elected mayor in a landslide over Republican George Hancock. With a tally of 3,191-2,139, Foley also carried into office six of 11 aldermen — a majority on the Common Council — and six supervisors to Little Valley. He gave a short speech to the crowd (which was not reported on by the Republican-aligned Olean Evening Times). While supporters had freely predicted the win, they were overwhelmed with surprise when the result was known shortly after 6 p.m.
1946
Nov. 11 — Olean paid official tribute to the dead of World War I and World War II at Armistice Day ceremonies at Lincoln Park. Several score men and women, many of whom lost sons in the recent war, gathered in the rain before the Honor Roll in the park. A bronze plaque was presented to the city bearing the names of 96 Oleanders who gave their lives in the recent war. The Olean Service Club presented the plaque to Mayor Thomas Gustafson. We have a big part to play in the United Nations,” said Army Capt. Dewey Ballard. “Let us go all out now to win the peace as we did to win the war. Peace should not be an interval between wars, but a permanent way of life.”
Nov. 11 — With almost 7,000 shivering fans, Hugh Devore’s St. Bonaventure Brown Indians scored their fifth straight win at home to top the persistent Bowling Green Falcons, 13-9. The Omdoams scored twice in the first 16 minutes of play. The second touchdown came on a 75-yard punt return by Phil Colella. The Falcons roared back with a safety, a touchdown and an extra point, but were stopped short for the rest of the game. Devore only used 32 members of his squad, compared to the 54 or 55 used in the past four games.
1971
Nov. 10 — The city of Olean scrapped the Olean Airport Commission after disputes between a manager and an employee. “It is poor business to make up the budget such as the council does for the airport, and then have someone else control it,” said Alderman Clyde Campbell, who led the study group which proposed the action. “We felt that since we must take the blame for any mistakes, we should be able to control the situation.” Annual costs at the airport ran about $60,000 at the time while supporting one commercial flight a day by Mohawk Airlines — who would terminate the run the following year — and civil aircraft operations.
Nov. 12 — The Olean Urban Renewal Agency hopes to take down several buildings north of the Montgomery Ward store early next year. The area includes seven properties with 19 feet of frontage on North Union Street and 245 feet on East Sullivan Street. In what the agency has dubbed Block 4, officials hope to land high-income commercial uses for the sites. Developers are being sought for redevelopment, as the site is considered “much too valuable for parking.” Today, the site is the Jamestown Community College Campus Center.
1996
Nov. 8 — St. Bonaventure University’s men’s basketball team and Rodney Dangerfield have much in common — neither get respect. Picked to finish in fifth place in the Atlantic 10’s six-team Eastern Division, much to the chagrin of head coach Jim Baron, little respect was heaped on the team, including a lack of first-team all-conference nominations for the players. Oddly enough, the Bonnies would end the season in exactly fifth place in the Eastern Division,with a 5-11 conference record. The team would win its first-round matchup against Dayton but would be knocked out in the second round of the A-10 tournament by eventual winner St. Joseph.
Nov. 13 — An $800,000 deal to keep the city’s post office downtown fell apart after aldermen declined to buy seven properties to sell them to the USPS. Three homes on South First Street, the carriage house behind the Old Library Bed and Breakfast, and the old drive-through at the Manufacturers Hanover building. As part of the swap, Louis Magnano, president of Blue Bird Coach Lines, would also give the city the Park Centre Towers — the former Manufacturers Hanover building. A future agreement would lead to the purchase of the properties, with the post office staying put.