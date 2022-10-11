From cracking down on reckless and drunk drivers to St. Bonaventure sinking the Merchant Marine in football, from the cops turning to Italy for wheels to a push to save the Castle, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Oct. 10 — The last embers in the forest fires that swept the woods in the hills south of Olean for the last few days died with the drizzling rain of yesterday. The flames that raged on a 7-mile front on the Two Mile were halted by the firefighters just before the rain came. A gang of residents of the North End joined the weary flame fighters. They proved whirlwinds, stopping the onward sweep and forcing the flames back over the burned territory. Many rigs of oil wells were lost in the fire, and the woods were destroyed.
Oct. 11 — “Judge, I got money, and anybody I kill I pay for,” was the argument given by Jake Williams as to why Police Justice Dennis Keating should not revoke his license for reckless driving. The judge said reckless drivers will not be given other chances to jeopardize lives of residents in Olean. Another man, Albert Willimas, got 10 days in county jail for drunk driving after the judge announced that jail time is due for all others convicted of the charge. Arthur Melvillia is also facing charges after driving away in a U.S. Mail wagon he took from Union Street while intoxicated.
1947
Oct. 10 — The body of Fireman 1st Class Andrew Luczyzyn is being returned to the USA for burial, according to the War Department. The name of the Olean veteran was contained in a list of World War II dead aboard the Army transport Honda Knot, docking at San Francisco today. It will be the first body of an Oleander killed in action abroad to be returned to the city. He died from multiple injuries while on duty with Seabees construction battalion in the Southwest Pacific.
Oct. 13 — Eight interceptions and four touchdowns were recorded as almost 7,000 people at Forness Field watched the St. Bonaventure Brown Indians football team send the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s squad sailing away with a big loss, 25-0. Kings Point took to the air most of the time, tossing 26 passes — with 10 going to the intended receiver and almost as many getting picked by defenders. St. Bonaventure picked up 108 yards in the air on just two completed passes, and ran the ball another 194 yards. Up next weekend is Canisius College.
1972
Oct. 10 — City police are rolling on two wheels, but not exactly on Hogs. Two Vespa scooters decked out with police decals have been acquired thanks to a grant through the Cattaraugus County Traffic Safety Committee. A sergeant and six patrolmen are to be trained in handling the vehicles for parking and pedestrian controls. Compared to the big V-8 powered patrol cars of the era at around 10 mpg, the Vespas boasted a range of over 100 miles on a single gallon of gas. It’s the second major purchase via grants this year, with almost $1,000 going toward a time-distance-speed unit to catch speeders.
Oct. 12 — Manufacturers Hanover Corp. of New York announced it would purchase First National Bank of Olean. At the time First National had four branches, including its headquarters at 101 N. Union St. Manufacturers Hanover would operate in Olean until the early 1990s through a merger with Chemical Bank. The Olean office, located at 101 N. Union St. and still colloquially known as “Manny Hanny,” would be vacant for the next quarter century.
1997
Oct. 10 — Rivals Gov. George Pataki and former Gov. Mario Cuomo both agree a constitutional convention for the state is a good idea, but Assemblywoman Pat McGee isn’t yet sold. The Franklinville Republican said she sees “a good side and a bad side” to the convention which automatically pops up on the ballot every 20 years. She said while she sees a convention could demand the like-clockwork late state budgets could be ironed out, that could be done by legislation “if we had the guts to do it.” In addition, term limits would hurt effective lawmakers and worries about Downstate stripping power or financially crippling Upstate need to be taken into account. Almost 63% of voters would say no to the convention in November
Oct. 12 — A petition is being circulated to save closing Castle Restaurant. “Lose the Castle and we lose an integral part of the city and what gives it class,” said organizer Mary Smith, an Olean area educator and librarian. David Butchello, president of L’Alcove Castle Inc., announced that the restaurant started by his grandfather in 1946 would close at the end of the year, and he wished Smith luck. However, the building needed about $500,000 in repairs, and a future buyer would have to show they could operate it without going out of business in six months. The effort would fail, and the Castle would meet the bulldozer shortly thereafter.