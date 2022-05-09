From cracking down on bootleggers to finding the source of a fish kill, from driving home for the Southern Tier Tour to a grad getting her degree at 77, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
May 9 — Mayor Peter Foley spoke to the county Women’s Christian Temperance Union Institute in progress this week. Speaking on law enforcement efforts, the mayor detailed soft drink regulations and the efforts by police to crack down on bootleggers. Meanwhile, two men in the city are behind bars and another is missing with the $27,000 he was to pay them for a load of bootlegged booze. The missing man, said to have been a wholesale liquor seller before the Volstead Act, called the police on his business partners and absconded with the funds.
May 10 — City sewer committee members declared charges of industrial pollution into Two Mile Creek by Cattaraugus Tanning Co. and Acme Glass Co. were unfounded. The only trouble on the creek was caused by oil and refuse from the Vacuum Oil Co. plant, aldermen said. The creek should be dredged, said Chairman Brennan, but he said there is no need for Olean to construct a sewer with treatment facilities.
1947
May 9 — Pennsylvania Fish Commission officials are probing the cause of a massive fish kill in the Allegheny River between Roulette and Port Allegany. Thousands of fish — from brook and brown trout, bass, suckers and even a 40-inch muskellunge — were discovered floating and washing up on the river banks. The muskellunge was of particular interest to state officials and anglers alike, as such a large fish is rarely seen that far up the Allegany.
May 9 — After four rain-outs, the Olean Oilers finally got their home opener for the season in front of a record 4,500 fans. The fifth try was the charm, as the Oilers defeated the visiting Wellsville Red Sox, 8-2. The opening pitch was thrown by Mayor Thomas Gustafson to visiting Mayor Thomas Martin. Red Severin, Oilers shortstop, banged out a double to drive in Olean’s first run in the fifth inning. Pitcher Karl Morrison, who came in for the fourth inning, received the win after Harry Hintz was pulled after three rough innings.
1972
May 15 — “The Expressway will continue to push westward,” said state Transportation Commissioner T.W. Parker told the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce. His speech came shortly after delays in construction were announced by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, citing a cash crunch following a bond vote being defeated. He noted, along with $49 million spent to build the future Route 17, upgrades to existing roads and bridge replacements worth millions had been recently completed in Allegany County — from the first leg of the Wellsville arterial to a four-mile section of Route 243 near Rushford costing $2 million alone.
May 15 — Persistence paid off the second time for David and Diane Elder of Rochester, winners of the 12th annual Southern Tier Tour. The couple, winning in 1967 and 1972, was the only team to participate in all 12 tours to date. The team totaled just 40 points along the 244-mile route — scores are penalties, and lower scores are better in the road race. The Times Herald’s own Chuck Ward and WHDL program director Don McClean won the “press on regardless” award for finding every checkpoint while racking up the most penalty points — finishing 52nd with 5,709 points.
1997
May 11 — At age 77, Olean’s Carmella Swartz crossed the stage at St. Bonaventure University to collect her degree. As a youth she could not attend college despite a desire for business school. She attended Westbrook Commercial Academy and worked for the Treasury Department during World War II. She later moved to the War Department and worked in Germany and Austria following the war. After her time overseas she worked at St. Bonaventure University and for 30 years at the Cattaraugus County Health Department. Taking part-time work, she spent 10 years earning her degree. “I went back to school because I felt I couldn’t remember anything — I thought if I went back to school it would force me to think.”
May 15 — A 6% tax hike was too much for Olean voters, who defeated a $23.6 million budget at the polls, 1,169-834. With a state budget more than a month overdue, school officials said they were unsure what tax rates would look like for residents — compounding concerns. In addition, eight candidates vied for just two board seats. Former board member Gerald Zimmerman was the top vote-getter, while Carol Capito came in second to fill the seats.