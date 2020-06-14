From the Olean Mill blowing its top to a ride on the “40 and 8” railroad, from Sending off 109 at Archbishop Walsh High to the new Acme Electric, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
June 15 — A lightning bolt has been blamed for the fire that practically destroyed the main building and contents of Olean Mills in East State Street in the early morning hours. Only the walls of the building were left, with all of the 100 tons of feed and grain stored within destroyed. The building was a furnace when firefighters arrived. The fire was the biggest in the city in several months, and the hardest to fight for a much longer period. Two explosions — which always accompany a grain mill or elevator fire — were reported, blowing the roof from the building.
June 16 — Five youthful car robbers said “good morning” to Judge Dennis Keating in police court today, ranging from 8 to 13 years in age. They were charged with breaking the seal of a Pennsylvania Railroad car and stealing several boxes of matches. One lad told the judge they did not intend to steal matches, thinking the boxes contained candy. The judge allowed the lads to return home upon the payment of small fines by their parents.
1945
June 15 — A three-day trip on a train composed of the famous 40 and 8 French boxcars — marked as for 40 men or eight horses, a mark of honor for the Doughboys in World War I — has been the experience of Cpl. Frank Saversky of Olean. In a letter home, he said his company was carried from a small town in southern Germany through Holland and Belgium to Bohl in the “famous” cars. Now that the war is over in Europe, he also got a three-day pass to visit Paris and talk with “Did” Miers of Olean, who is also stationed there.
June 19 — The Olean Oilers unwillingly stretched their current losing streak to four games as Batavia downed them Monday, 4-3, at Bradner Stadium. For Al Ihde it was a tough one to lose, for in the seventh two scratch infield hits led to scoring, and in the y played ball on a short fly sent the first Batavia run across. The pitcher had the Clippers hitting into the dirt, but the Olean team couldn’t get across the plate after the third inning.
1970
June 15 — The 49-unit prize parade at the Cuba Dairy Parade took more than an hour to pass by the judging stand on West Main Street. A banquet following the parade saw the dubbing of Susan Babbitt of Houghton as the 1970 Dairy Princess, a tradition that continues to this day. The girl, of the Houghton Wesley Farm, succeeds a neighbor, Martha Burr, to wear the crown.
June 20 — Bishop James McNulty of Buffalo presented 109 graduates with their diplomas at the 10th commencement exercises at Archbishop Walsh on Friday. “I can now safely say that I have always been a secret rooter for Walsh high school, and in Buffalo, that is not a safe thing to do,” he said, adding the school has been tireless in its efforts in making the school a leader in both academics and athletics. Sister Regina Catherine Kane, superior general of the Fransciscan sisters in Allegany, told the graduates to guard against “the alienation caused by man’s inhumanity to man.” “You must begin to see your own worth and dignity as human beings and commit yourselves fully to someone or something,” she added.
1995
June 18 — Acme Electric cut the ribbon on its new $6.2 million, 91,000-square-foot facility along Route 446, just a mile from the old plant in Cuba. Company officials said keeping production in Cuba saved millions and the plant will keep more than 300 people on the job. However, Tracewell, based in Westerville, Ohio, purchased the facility in 2003 to manufacture test equipment, power supplies and special-purpose computing hardware for the military and aerospace market. Despite upgrades to the building, Tracewell shuttered the plant in 2006, bringing to a close more than 70 years of manufacturing for Cuba and the loss of about 80 jobs. The Seneca Nation of Indians purchased the site in 2008.
June 19 — As contract negotiations at Olean City School District continue, a 10% tax hike mulled and with several faculty positions on the chopping block, teachers dressed in black marched around the cafeteria playing a death march on kazoos. Rick Moore, a social studies teacher, emerged from a black coffin symbolizing the spirit of education and said, “Think about our teachers, think about what they provide for the children. Retaining teachers is the most value for the money.” Today, Moore is superintendent of the district.