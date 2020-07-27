From a big boost in Olean’s population to recalling scary times in battle, from a busy day for the “clockers” at the fair to the local retail wars heating up, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
July 27 — The Census reports furnish an interesting basis of comparison of the growth of Olean with other cities in the state, with Olean recording the second-highest population growth in the state. At 20,506 persons counted April 1, the city’s population grew 39.1% over the last 10 years — only Niagara Falls, with a 66.7% jump, was higher. However, even though the oil and rail industries boomed, Olean slightly cheated — by annexing the villages of North Olean, East Olean and Boardmanville. Binghamton, with an influx of Italian immigrants coming to work at the Endicott-Johnson Shoes factories, came in third.
Aug. 2 — Police raided the “House of Roses” on the Blue Line yesterday after a Norwich man reported he went into the house with $115 and came out broke. Tony Rose and his wife, Grace, were arrested on charges of keeping a disorderly house — a charge used for those running brothels 100 years ago. Mrs. Hattie Vaughn, 43, known in some circles as “Spike,” was charged with vagrancy. Others were also taken into custody, with several men allowed to go free after questioning.
1945
July 31 — Navy Radioman Edward Stepanian, home on leave, told of his participation in several high-profile bombing raids against the Japanese. But even though flying into flak and dodging fighters was scary, the worst came on May 1 — “We were taking off from the (USS) Independence — but didn’t make it.” The plane, heavily loaded with rockets and bombs — not to mention three people — couldn’t get enough speed to go airborne and crashed into the Pacific Ocean. “I was swimming for my life,” he said. “We were in the water for about 25 minutes before being picked up by a destroyer.”
Aug. 2 — Olean’s newest industry, Dailey Mills, fired up its vast conveyor belts, grinding machines and innumerable other of the latest and most modern milling equipment last night at the large six-story plant in Buffalo Street, just off 12th Street, across the P.R.R. viaduct. The company reported it is chewing through a backlog of hundreds of orders from as far away as Puerto Rico and Cuba (the island nation, not the Allegany County town), but hope to get local farmers to start producing more grains, especially buckwheat.
1970
July 27 — Almost 9,200 people attended the opening of the Cattaraugus County Fair on Sunday, the “clickers” at the gate reported. Two spanking new buildings, a repaired Conservation Department Building, and a paved main roadway called attention to the fact that the 1970 fair is bigger and better than ever. Over 1,000 helium balloons were released at noon to open the fair, with a dozen returned to the fair for prizes. The harness races, veteran’s parade, Jack Kochman Thrill Show and the Jack D’John Trio were crowd pleasers.
July 31 — Hysol Japan Limited, the brainchild of seven Oleanders, is in full production after two years of work under the Hysol Division, Olean, of the Dexter Corp. The plant has begun to supply resin materials to customers in the Far East electronics market. Work began in April 1969 in Yamato City, a Tokyo suburb, with part ownership with Tomoe Engineering Co.
The plant in Olean was founded as the Dexter Electronic Materials Division in 1948, which made encapsulants and coatings under the HYSOL brand name. The company was known locally as Dexter HYSOL. In 2001 Dexter Corp. sold the Olean plant to Loctite Corp. The plant closed about 10 years later, with operations shifted to the Far East.
1995
July 27 — After years of siting, zoning and construction issues, the doors to the new Kmart are finally open in Olean. The store, recently relocating from the west side of Allegany after 17 years, is gearing up to fight Walmart, which also opened up nearby that week. “They’re going to beat us on some prices and we’re going to beat them on some prices,” said regional manager David Ward. “What the difference is going to be is you and customer care.” Walmart would eventually win the local retail war, with Kmart-parent Sears Holding Co. pulling the plug on the Olean market in 2017.
July 31 — The Salamanca Neighborhood Watch is inviting the community to take a stand with local police against crime. National Night Out, founded in 1984 and sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, aims to improve community policing awareness. From turning on porch lights to joining the Salamanca and Seneca Nation police for programs at Crowley Park, “We want to raise community awareness and get people involved in our neighborhood watch program,” said Julie Zoccali-John. “We want to eventually move to community policing.”