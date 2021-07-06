From waiting for elderberries for homemade booze to a fireworks display worthy of the Atomic Age, from the rising of new oil rigs to celebrating the best local hot dog joint, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
July 5 — It was the quietest Fourth of July in Olean’s history, with about the only sign of life about the city was in the early morning when the picnickers and pleasure seekers were leaving the city. Many went by the traction lines to the parks, and others went to nearby places for celebration. There was scarcely any life about the city, at night, the great event was marked by a limited fireworks display. Only one incident marked the day, when a falling balloon lit the shingles of the Havens home at 221 N. Fourth St. on fire late at night. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, however.
July 10 — Will there be sufficient elderberries to go around? Elderberry wine, which became a big favorite of Olean in the last year, is expected to drive out thousands of berry gatherers. Those who gathered and pressed last season made many a convert to the smooth drink by passing it around. It is reported that there will be a mad dash of autos, trucks and motorcycles when the time comes to harvest. Naturally, alcohol is still illegal due to Prohibition, but that doesn’t seem to mean much — and it is expected there will be no elderberry pie or elderberry jam next winter.
1946
July 5 — The fire which destroyed two large buildings of the Franklin Can Co. in Franklinville on July 3 was still smoldering this morning, with firefighters working in shifts to pump water into the ruins. The loss will be in excess of $50,000, officials said, with a 40-by-180 foot structure and a 35-by-120-foot structure lost. The Breyer Ice Cream Co. lost around $30,000 in milk cans, a carload of sweetened condensed milk, and various barrels, packages, cans and other goods in storage at the site. Fortunately, firefighters were assembled to receive new uniforms just arrived in town, so the response was almost immediate from Franklinville and about 16 minutes from Machias.
July 5 — Locals didn’t have to travel around the world to see something like the Bikini Atoll atom bomb test expected next month. The grand finale of the annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Bradner Stadium sent up a smashing display including a huge cloud of pearl-grey smoke rising hundreds of feet in the air, changing colors from peacock greens to a blazing crimson as countless streaking rockets shot through the smoke. The assembled throng taxed the maximum capacity of the stadium, with 8,500 tickets sold for the festivities beforehand and the grand finale.
1971
July 6 — A lighthearted, but ill-conceived buzzing of a friend’s campsite in Machias led to a plane crash and three deaths. The four-seater Piper PA-22, flown by Albert J. MacCoy, 57, of Akron, was flying low to the ground to impress those on the ground and drop a note when it struck a pole. The plane flipped after hitting the pole, killing MacCoy, passenger Henry Carges Jr., 46, and Thomas Carges, 15. Paul Carges, 12, was listed in fair condition. Later investigation determined MacCoy was at fault, flying lower than the 500-foot limit.
July 8 — New oil wells are sprouting up along Route 16 south of Olean. While oil drilling is hardly new, a relatively new secondary recovery operation is now underway by Kinley Oil and Gas Corp. Water injection — first developed in the 1930s — is being used to get more oil out of the ground that otherwise would be left behind. The operation at Knapp Creek is the largest single lease development in the county.
1996
July 8 — Wellsville is gearing up for a weeklong set of festivities to mark the 75th anniversary of a landmark — Texas Hot of Wellsville. From the Billy Martin Big Top Circus coming to town to free movies at the Lin-Ray Twin Theater, various activities are planned. A parade featuring the Texas Hot families — the descendents of Jim Rigas and George Raptis, who founded the restaurant in 1921 — members of the Buffalo Sabres, dignitaries and every civic group in town will head down North Main Street. “I talk to a lot of alumni, and the first thing they usually ask is if the Texas Hot is still open,” Mayor Susan Goestschius said. “I have a brother who lives out of state, and he stops at Texas Hot before seeing my mother!”
July 9 — The cleanup of contaminated soil in East Olean is almost at its final stage, but that stage will take at least five years to complete. A Superfund cleanup, which led to the abandonment of three city wells and about 90 home wells, has already cost the EPA and area industries $2 million to mitigate. Alcas, Cooper Power Systems, Olean Advanced Products and the former Loohns Cleaners and Launderers were affected by the discharge of TCE, an industrial degreaser and carcinogen.