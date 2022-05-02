From stealing everything from chickens to women, to a great opening to PONY baseball, from the coming of a mall to a call for compromise, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
May 2 — Thieves are busy in the city, police report. It is believed a flock of 70 white chickens stolen from Canisteo are now in Olean, where they were brought to be offered for sale. Police are looking for a white feather or two as a clue to run down. Bicycle thieves were also reportedly busy, with Hazel Collins of 1111 W. State St. reporting her new spring ride was stolen from her back porch. One other theft is a 16-year-old girl, who left home in Fillmore with a 50-year-old man. It is believed they were making their way to Olean to hop the trains out of the area.
May 5 — Rumors abound that Olean’s mayor will be a candidate for lieutenant governor in the fall. Peter Foley, a Democrat, is willing to be “drafted” for the No. 2 spot in state politics after a visit to Albany. The mayor denied he was actively seeking the post, but said if a New York City candidate was tapped for governor’s line, he would be willing to serve as an Upstate counterpart. It was not to be, though. Socialist Schenectady Mayor George Lunn would go on the lieutenant governorship. Oddly, he would lose reelection even as Governor Al Smith earned a second term — the last time the top two posts would receive separate votes in the general election. Thereafter, gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial candidates have been placed on the same line.
1947
May 2 — For the ninth consecutive year, the Olean Oilers won their PONY League opener, this time with a 10-1 shellacking of the Bradford Blue Wings on the road. A three-run homer by Emile Chaillot in the sixth inning, eight errors by the Wings and a seven-hit pitching performance by Bill Beverly sealed the Wings’ fate. Leadoff hitter Larry Tarbell counted two runs in the fifth inning on a single — combined with four errors by the Wings to get the runners in position.
May 8 — The Olean YMCA is bursting at the seams, officials said, and a drive for a new building has begun. Officials said more than 140 volunteers will help raise the minimum $345,000 goal to get a new building open to the public. The structure would replace the circa 1909 building, while only 38 years old is just too small, said building fund campaign chairman Robert Conkling Jr. The YMCA was first organized in 1874 and incorporated in 1886.
1972
May 4 — More than 600 protesters marched in Olean, demanding the repeal of the state’s abortion law. Marchers led by Christ the King seminarians marched from St. Bonaventure University to St. John’s School, calling for a complete repeal to the 1970 law allowing abortion in New York and denouncing a compromise bill to limit abortions to pregnancies before 16 weeks, down from the 25 weeks laid out in the existing law. On Jan. 23, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court would rule that women have the right to choose whether to have an abortion without excessive government interference.
May 6 — Following shortly after the announcement that Magnano Bros. would begin its Delaware Center project, city Urban Renewal Agency Director Frank Palmer said a downtown shopping mall could be a reality within the next four years. The city had “a firm commitment of interest” from an out-of-town developer eyeing the block on the northeast corner of North Union and Laurens streets. A mall would eventually come to downtown, but several blocks further north where what is now Olean Town Centre would be built by the end of the decade.
1997
May 5 — Olean’s county legislator Charlotte McLaughlin announced her candidacy for mayor as she aims to be the first woman to hold the post. “The next mayor of our city will be faced with challenges unlike those faced by any previous mayor,” she said, citing lack of outside aid, rising costs and desires for more services. “All of this combines to create a set of challenges that require a mayor who is experienced, in touch, has strong business savvy and a strong record of leadership.” McLaughlin picked up the Democratic nod after John Ash announced he would not run again, but she was defeated in the November election to Republican James Griffin.
May 8 — Federal officials lamented the crisis between the Seneca Nation of Indians and the state, but acknowledged there was little they could do to help. “I’ve talked to the governor and he wants to do anything possible,” said Rep. Amo Houghton. “He wants desperately to resolve this thing.” The issue of taxing non-Indians buying goods on reservations was permitted by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1994, Houghton noted, but he encouraged the state and SNI to begin negotiating again.