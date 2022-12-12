From looking behind you in the car to leaving the pigeons alone, from fire leveling downtown businesses to gunning for a microchip plant, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Dec. 12 — Following the annual custom the city will provide the community Christmas tree to be erected in Lincoln Park. A ceremony for the tree is set for Christmas Eve. The mayor and aldermen also accepted an invitation from the Olean Community Service to attend the exercises at the Christmas tree and also in the armory where there will be community singing of Christmas carols.
Dec. 14 — Mirrors on automobiles, showing the driver at a glance the condition of traffic immediately behind him, are among the best preventatives of traffic accidents in use today, according to the Olean Automobile Club. While state law has always required trucks to have mirrors, passenger vehicles should also have them mounted on the left side of the windshield on the open car, or screwed to the frame of the closed car in the same position. It does not attract the attention of the driver from the road ahead, and much can be done to increase safety by just affixing a small mirror.
1947
Dec. 12 — St. Bonaventure’s all-sophomore basketball troupe made its debut at the Aud in Buffalo impressively. Spearheaded by Frank Walsh’s terrific setshooting and Ken Murray’s terrific game off the backboards, handled a heretofore unbeaten Buffalo State Teachers College in convincing fashion, Bonaventure winning 50-30. Coming in third in scoring for the Brown Indians was Eddie Donovan, later the head coach for Bona and for the New York Knicks.
Dec. 17 — Please, city attorney J. Richmond Page urged, stop shooting pigeons in the city limits. He cited state law banning the discharge of any firearms, including air guns, from public places in the city, as well as the city’s ban on killing or annoying “squirrels or other animals or birds” in public spaces. A state Conservation Law also denied the right to shoot Antwerp or homing pigeons, and “pigeons shall not be killed within the limits of any city except for food purposes, or unless sick or injured beyond recovery.”
1972
Dec. 14 — Cattaraugus and Allegany counties with Chautauqua County comprise “Southern Tier West” figuring in the $750,000 grant announced by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller “for the long-range recovery of the counties damaged last june” by Agnes. One project to be included is a restudy of the controversial Stannards dam across the Genesee River south of Wellsville to impound a huge reservoir.
Dec. 18 — Flames of undetermined origin destroyed the three-story brick Campus building housing J.C.’s Office Lounge and Columbia Gas Co. on West State Street. Fire Chief James Young said the origin may never be known because of the extensive damage, but the fire apparently started in the basement beneath the lounge. The blaze was reported at 3:47 p.m. by Frances Ambroselli, who owned the lounge with her husband Nicholas. Their 4-year-old son Paul raised the alarm when he smelled smoke. The Olean post office was also damaged by the smoke.
1997
Dec. 14 — JCC officials are eying new sites outside of Olean’s downtown for a new Cattaraugus County campus. Officials said they looked over 50 acres of land within five miles of Olean, as officials seek to replace the circa 1984 home for the campus. Currently, JCC leases the three buildings for $516,000 annually, and if the campus stays downtown JCC will buy the buildings and expand possibly onto nearby Jay Street.
Dec. 17 — Cattaraugus County economic development officials hope to compete with nine others statewide to land a microchip plant with 1,000 jobs. Gov. George Pataki announced that Empire State Development would be seeking the applications in the first quarter of 1998. “This has opened our eyes,” said Cattaraugus County economic development director John Sayegh. “This is absolutely ideal for Cattaraugus County communities that are looking for a clean industry.”