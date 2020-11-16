From a hearing on the “death turn” to saving Olean from floods, from the loss of a St. Bonaventure great to a good Samaritan saving the day, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Nov. 16 — State Public Service Commissioner George Van Name will hold a town hall meeting in Cuba after residents petitioned for a change in the Holliday crossing, just outside the village, where the Erie Railroad crosses the road. So many accidents have been reported at the “death turn” that many drivers from Olean are expected to attend to seek changes at the crossing. Agitation began in 1914, but it was for naught because of the war.
Nov. 17 — Detective No. 679 of the Brooks Detective Agency has lost his badge, police reported. The emblem of the dicks of the Brooks agency was found in Union Street and turned over to police. City police reported they didn’t even know a detective from the agency was in town, let alone who the owner is. Police are of the sarcastic opinion that the detective is a good one, as he took such good care of his badge as to leave it lying in the street.
1945
Nov. 16 — Visiting Olean, Gov. Thomas Dewey told a crowd of 200 Republicans at the Exchange National Bank that now is the time to invest the state’s budget surplus in needed services, which have been “sliding downhill during the past 14 years.” State highways, hospitals and campsites are suffering from accumulated neglect caused by the Great Depression and World War II, he said. “We are ready now for the state’s 1.5 million veterans when they return, and they won’t have to make up for the neglect,” Dewey said.
Nov. 21 — The Army Corps of Engineers stumped for the endorsement of leading citizens in Olean for a much-needed flood control project. The Flood of 1942 caused more than $2.25 million in damage in the city, officials said, and a major project is needed to protect Olean, Allegany and Portville from the Allegheny River. It was proposed to build works to handle up to the 24-foot stage along the Allegheny, and 18-foot stage on Olean Creek. Because of the effort, Olean was spared much of the Flood of 1972 which swamped nearby villages and many other cities in the region.
1970
Nov. 16 — A 34-year-old bricklayer is in custody in the shooting death of John M. Riley of Rochester, a former star guard of the St. Bonaventure basketball team. Visiting Olean, the 1966 Bona graduate was killed by a shotgun blast through the front window of a Seneca Avenue home. The shooter, it was alleged, had shot a woman nearby who fled to the house for protection. Police later took the suspect into custody without incident. Riley had taught at Hinsdale Central School after graduating, and was teaching English and coaching basketball at Gates-Chili near Rochester at the time of his death.
Nov. 19 — Gov. Nelson Rockefeller announced a $13.54 million contract to build 5.5 miles of graded embankments for the Southern Tier Expressway from North Olean to Maplehurst north of Hinsdale. The project will link the Allegany County and Allegany-North Olean sections currently under construction. Officials hope to have the new section completed in two years. Another contract was also approved for 2.5 miles of service roads, interchange ramps and other efforts.
1995
Nov. 17 — After a month-long battle, state police officials said they will keep the Homer Street forensics lab open. Originally planning to move the facility to Albany, local law enforcement and prosecutors argued that having a local lab helped with transportation issues, getting expert witnesses, saving on costs of getting evidence across the state and concerns that local cases would get lost among the shuffle of more serious cases from elsewhere. Officials credited the press, the municipalities and law enforcement agencies from across the region for keeping the lab local. “We’re very happy to find out that it looks like we’re going to stay,” said Lt. Gerald Zeosky, director of the lab. “For this, we are indebted to the people who came to our support.”
Nov. 18 — Steve Peterson is being credited as a hero after spending 20 minutes shoveling snow on a Clarksville house fire he happened to be driving past. “If he hadn’t spotted the fire, then slowed it down, the house probably would have been destroyed,” said Portville Fire Chief Chris Travis. “All I could think about was how awful it would be to lose your house at Christmas. I just had to keep trying,” Peterson said. “I was wearing cowboy boots, so I was slippin’ and slidin’ all over the place.”