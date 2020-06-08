From slamming speeders to helping pilots breathe, from stopping pollution in Olean to a local helping rescue a downed American flyer, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
June 11 — The burglars who robbed the ticket station at the Erie railroad station in the north end timed their act. The ticket agent, who went to grab lunch, was gone less than an hour before coming back to find the bottom panel of the office door smashed, and $130 — including some left by the freight agent for safe keeping — was missing. Police have been unable to find any clues, but believe it to have been the work of “home talent,” as opposed to someone riding the rails.
June 12 — Judge Dennis Keating read C.A. Chamberlain, 31, the riot act for his reckless driving in police court this morning. “Twenty-five dollars is a lot of money, and I don’t like to separate that much from you. But you are charged with reckless driving, and that is a practice I’m trying to stop,” he said, noting the man was driving his auto at 35 mph on city city streets — the Model T Ford topped out at about 45 mph. “I am not strong for slapping on heavy fines, and $25 is big money now, but I’m going to take offenders’ money and try to save the life and limbs of residents.”
1945
June 8 — Another rough outing for the Olean Oilers on the road sent the team packing back to town. In Hornell, the superbe hurling of Dick Piatnek let that team break its losing streak with a 6-4 win over the visiting Oilers. Olean got a cheap run in the fifth, with a player getting a triple on a bad judged ball and scoring on a fielder’s choice. Oilers’ southpaw twirler Al Ihde leads the team in the PONY League standings, batting .350 for 13 games. He’s racked up two runs and seven hits, including a triple. The Oilers are in the bottom half of the eight-team league, with a 9-17 record.
June 13 — Olean continues to make the Allied war machine go even as fighting draws to a close. Clark Brothers has developed and manufactured an oxygen machine that will be sent to forward air bases in the Pacific. Two versions have been designed, one for air shipment and another the side of a semi trailer for ground transportation. Once at a base, the machine will generate oxygen from the air for bomber crews undertaking high-altitude bombing runs — like the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki about two months later.
1970
June 10 — The managers at the Agway and Felmont fertilizer complex in North Olean have declined to appear before the state health commissioner to answer why hundreds of thousands of fish in the Allegheny River were killed. Instead, officials sent a letter claiming that they were not involved with the release of ammonia into the river — ammonia being a key component in manufacturing fertilizer at the plants. Company officials also disagreed with state claims that the nine million to 10 million gallons of water being discharged into the river daily is too hot — at 104 degrees, above the 90-degree limit of their permits, but lower than the 118 degrees previously dumped.
June 13 — A new 30,000-square-foot expansion is on the way for the McGraw-Edison Company Power Systems Division plant on Dugan Road. The two-bay addition will help operations at the plant, which officials said is “bursting.” Around 300 people work at the former Line Materials Industries plant, officials said, which works to help sate the thirst for power — which doubles every 10 years. In 1985, the company was sold to Cooper Industries, and was purchased again by Eaton in 2012.
1995
June 9 — As the rescue of downed pilot Scott O’Grady in Bosnia grips the nation, a local played a part in the rescue operation. Capt. Jim Wright of Little Valley was one of two CH-53 helicopter pilots to fly into the area where O’Grady’s F-16 fighter had been shot down by a Bosinan Serb missile while enforcing the NATO no-fly zone. Jim “was a real leader. This doesn’t surprise me,” said his former school guidance counselor Allen White. “He was determined and when he knew he wanted something, he’d go after it.”
June 11 — The third time was the charm for Franklinville’s Melissa Ward as she won the Class D state title for pentathlon after making the championships three years in a row. She recorded personal bests in the 100 hurdles and the 800-meter run, while also earning high marks for high jump, shot put and long jump to earn the title in the two-day meet. Section 6 girls earned the top three spots, with Orchard Park’s Dena Owens taking second and Iroquois’ Donielle Janora taking third.