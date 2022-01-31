From helping sickly children to saving the area’s rail connection, from schoolhouse burglaries to the end of the Jim Kelly era, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Jan. 31 — The deep interest of Oleanders — many who rely on horse or trolley car to get around — in automobiles and what makes them go was clearly demonstrated in the throng of 3,000 spectators at the Olean Automobile Show at the state armory last night. Today, another 3,000 people — children admitted for free — came to view the cars. Of interesting note was the first car in the county — a steam-powered Locomobile bought around the turn of the century by Mayor Foley, who was delayed out of town and could not welcome guests or tell more about his even-then antiquated car.
Feb. 3 — Five of the children who were in the Open Air School because of underweight and undernourished condition have been sent back to their regular schools. The school opened Oct. 1 thanks to the efforts of the Olean Anti-Tuberculosis Society through the sale of Christmas seals. The children were between 24% and 48% below normal in physical development for their ages, and five more children may now attend. Such schools grew in popularity after World War I, getting sick children into fresh air with exercise and proper diet to heal their lungs. However, the development of antibiotics before and after World War II would reduce the demand for open air schools moving into the latter half of the century.
1947
Feb. 3 — The Pennsylvania Railroad has offered to buy part of the Pittsburg, Shawmut and Northern Railroad. The Shawmut yards at Olean, and the yards in Pennsylvania at St. Mary’s and Farmers Valley are part of the proposal. “We realize that industries at Olean and St. Mary’s require rail service, and that if the Shawmut lines were abandoned, they would be left high and dry,” said W.O.Teufel, Buffalo area general superintendent of the Pennsy line. Shawmut officials are not hot on the plan, hoping to sell off the entire system at one time. The sale would go through, and the Shawmut would cease to operate in April.
Feb. 4 — Radio Station WHDL has filed with the Federal Communications Commission a request for authorization to construct and operate a Frequency Modulation station in Olean, manager Thomas Brown said. The plan would have a radio station on a frequency of 102 megacycles. The station would be the first to use the popular FM system in the area, which would improve reception and tone quality throughout the area, Brown added. FM has been the dominant way of listening to the radio since the 1970s, but now competes with satellite radio and online listening sources.
1972
Feb. 1 — The Aluminum Corporation of America has bought out partner W.R. Case and Sons Co. for full ownership of Olean knife manufacturer Alcas Cutlery Corp. As part of the move, Robert Adams, formerly vice president and general manager, has been named the new president of the firm. “We intend to compete with the best in the cutlery business,” Adams said. “To do this we will continue to rely on the complete cooperation of our employees. Our people know the cutlery business, and they realize that we must perform better than our cutlery competition to remain economically healthy.” By the end of the decade, Alcoa would be out of the picture, with local managers purchasing the entire firm and keeping it in local hands until today.
Feb. 3 — Loot totaling more than $3,500 was taken early Wednesday by burglars who broke into Salamanca Central School and Bradford Area High School, using a heavy wrecking bar to punch out wood and plastic in wall areas adjacent to school walk-in type safes. More than $2,500 was taken at Salamanca, about half of which was the profits from the Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Other funds included funds from clubs, cafeteria money and Distributive Education funds. Around $1,000 was stolen at Bradford, consisting of coins and bills. There was no ransacking of school property at either site, with the safes being the obvious targets.
1997
Feb. 1 — It’s official — the Jim Kelly era is over. In a heartfelt press conference, Kelly said goodbye to his team after 11 years. As fellow players Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas shed tears, Kelly said “to leave and not be a part of this team is something that will be very difficult to swallow… I don’t want to go out the way some other quarterbacks went out. I want to go out with some dignity, with respect from my peers, respect from my teammates. I wanted to retire a Buffalo Bill.” Kelly retired with a 60% compilation percentages for over 35,000 yards, 237 touchdowns and helping turn the franchise around and giving hope to a football town.
Feb. 3 — “It was like a football game, we had tailgaters” said Todd Hopkins, manager of Carmike Cinemas in Allegany. With 10 of 12 viewings in the 200-seat theater selling out far in advance, loud music and revelers packed the parking lot for hours before each showing. And it wasn’t even a new movie, but the 20th anniversary of “Star Wars.” While the Special Editions are not as well-received today as the original due to poor CGI and questionable changes to the film, it was the first chance anyone born after 1977 to see any Star Wars film in a theater setting outside of one-off viewings.