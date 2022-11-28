From Seneca Heights growing to new heights to cleaning up after a train wreck, from the sidelining of the city’s Northwest Arterial to Oak Hill being named a national historic district, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Nov. 28 — The number of residents in the new Seneca Heights development has more than doubled over last year, according to the Olean Housing Corp. A dozen families moved into Olean’s “Garden City” last year, the first since the tract was graded and opened as a residential section — bringing the number of families in the area to 25. Four more families have bought homes in the neighborhood, and a new house is under construction for another. It was a year ago this month that the first families moved into what had previously been woods and fields.
Dec. 1 — The Olean High eleven ended a most successful season at Forness Field, when they defeated the fast Red and Black eleven of Bradford to a 12-1 tune. The game was not marked by any exceptional starring although several neat runs were made by halfbacks Dawson — who made both the touchdowns — and Wilson. Scoring in the first and second quarters, the Crimson and Gold were able to sit back on defense in front of about 2,000 fans, including 300 students who made the trek from Bradford.
1947
Nov. 28 — An Andover man is out on bail for second-degree manslaughter after a fatal hunting accident in the town of Willing. Charles H. Joyce, 18, told police he thought he saw a deer and fired his shotgun, but instead Myron Hasley of Niagara Falls, one of six men in another hunting party, was struck and killed by the slug. Following study in the 1950s, hunter blaze orange became popular and mandated in many states in the 1960s. Hunting advocates and government officials report major reductions in shooting-related hunting accidents as a result. New York only mandated high-visibility clothing for deer hunters in 2021.
Dec. 3 — A Baltimore and Ohio freight train wrecked at an East Salamanca crossing, causing an estimated $250,000 in damages (about $3.2 million today). Boxcars still blocked Route No. 219 on Wednesday morning, with deputies continuing to direct traffic overnight. Contents of the smashed boxcars were loaded into trucks, including potatoes, shoes, septic tanks, cleaning fluid and tissue paper. A Rochester brakeman was the most seriously injured, but he was discharged from the hospital after treatment.
1972
Nov. 29 — East Aurora-based Fisher Price will not be building a new factory on the Cattaraugus Reservation. “I am glad they have a place to go, but we didn’t want them on our reservation,” said SNI President Dean Williams, echoing a campaign promise that only Seneca-owned and controlled industry would be established on the reservation. The project was set to receive over $5 million in federal assistance for its location on the reservation, but delays in getting title to land caused Fisher Price to move to Murray, Ky. — along with about 1,000 jobs.
Dec. 2 — The 5.8-mile segment of the Southern Tier Expressway between Allegany and Olean will be open early next summer, the state Department of Transportation reported, creating a “nice by-pass of the city for heavy traffic.” However, officials reported there is little hope for the Northwest Arterial to be built in Olean until 1980. It is expected the arterial corridor will connect West State Street northwesterly to the new four-lane highway, but after the defeat of a $2.5 billion bond act at referendum in 1971, the project was put on the back burner. “Alternate B” appears to be the most likely, widening North 12th Street into a four-lane road and displacing up to 77 families and 16 businesses.
1997
Nov. 28 — From before dawn to after dusk, it was a busy Black Friday in Olean. Hills and Walmart reported large crowds with overflowing shopping carts going up and down the aisles, clearing out deals on toys, TVs and VCRs. Kmart was slightly less crowded — the company opened its doors for 12 hours on Thanksgiving. In the evening, thousands came out to welcome Santa Claus during the Santa Claus Lane parade.
Dec. 1 — Olean’s Oak Hill Park neighborhoods have been named a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places. The designation came Monday and closed more than a year of work by the Olean Historic Commission. “I think this is great — we set our goals and we achieved them,” said Mayor John Ash. Tricia Henel, chair of the committee, said homes in the district are valued because subsequent owners of the property have not destroyed the original architecture.