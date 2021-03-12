Daylight Saving Time 2021 will start on Sunday at 2 a.m., which means at bedtime the night before, most people will “spring ahead” and set their clocks forward one hour.
Daylight Saving Time allows us all to make better use of natural daylight. Sunset on Sunday will be about an hour later than on Saturday.
Benjamin Franklin is credited with the idea of Daylight Saving Time. He published a satirical essay in 1784 titled “An Economical Project,” in which he raised the idea of saving money by making good use of daylight.
Germany was the first country to implement Daylight Saving Time. In 1916, during World War I, the country began saving daylight to conserve electricity. In the United States, DST was first established in 1918 when Congress passed the Standard Time Act, which established the time zones.
DST is not observed in all 50 states — Hawaii and Arizona (with the exception of the state’s Navajo Nation) remain at the same time year-round.
We’ll go back to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Meanwhile, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) urges everyone to take this time to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Homeowners with alarms that have sealed, non-removable batteries should test the alarms to see if they are functional.
FASNY says batteries in these life-saving devices should be changed twice a year and homeowners should test alarms monthly. The National Fire Protection Association indicates almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms — or without working smoke alarms.
Last year, New York state was third in the nation in home fire deaths with 114.
In 2019, a law was passed requiring all smoke alarms sold in the state to be equipped with sealed, non-removable batteries that will last for at least 10 years. FASNY says that smoke alarms equipped with sealed, non-removable batteries are nearly impossible to disable and require little maintenance.