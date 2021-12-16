While the cream cheese shortage really is a thing nationwide, we are noting that we were able to find the stuff in Olean stores this past weekend.
Nevertheless, we are also passing along the offer by mega-corporation Kraft, which seems to have found a marketing opportunity: they’ll pay you $20 to NOT indulge in your annual cheesecake tradition (assuming you have an annual cheesecake tradition).
On Friday and Saturday, beginning at noon both days, shoppers can attempt to claim a dessert reimbursement reservation by visiting spreadthefeeling.com. There’s a limited number of slots, and they can’t be shared, but 18,000 lucky consumers will receive a link to submit a recipe for any non-cheesecake dessert (or ingredients for a non-cheesecake dessert) and receive a complimentary $20 from Kraft.
“This year, turn that famous cheesecake into famous brownies, (or) end your family meal with a friendly fight over the last holiday cupcake,” a promotional video says.
The New York Post gives color to the cream cheese shortage by explaining how lockdowns inspired many people to bake, causing a spike in the ingredient’s demand and, as such, a drop in supply.
Pair that with a supply chain company that is vital in the cream cheese business getting hit with a cyberattack and you have a surefire recipe for cream cheese’s notable absence from grocery store shelves.
Here’s to hoping you can make cheesecake this year, and to enjoying all the other delicious desserts that come with the holiday season.