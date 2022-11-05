Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., so for most of us that means turning clocks back an hour tonight before going to bed.
But the discussion over DST won’t be put to bed this year, or probably next. Many believe the turning back — and forward — of clocks has outlived its purpose and want to see it ended.
In March, the U.S. Senate approved a bill known as the Sunshine Protection Act to make DST permanent nationwide. But the legislation stalled in the House, which has not yet scheduled a debate on the topic. Until the House acts on the stalled legislation, most of us will continue changing clocks twice a year in 2023.
Daylight Saving Time was first established during World War I to conserve fuel for war industries. The law was repealed after WWI ended, but was re-established by Congress during World War II due to energy consumption and became U.S. law in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, establishing uniform start and end times within standard time zones.
The policy, regulated by the Department of Transportation, aims to save energy, reduce traffic fatalities, and reduce crime. As far as energy goes, however, However, a 2008 Department of Energy study found that DST reduces annual energy use by just 0.03%, and another study by the University of California-Santa Barbara found DST might even increase energy consumption.
DST is not observed in Hawaii and most of Arizona, but because the Uniform Time Act mandates DST, any other state that wants to be exempt from changing its clocks every year must get congressional approval. More than a dozen states, including New York, have introduced legislation to make DST permanent but have not moved forward at the federal level.
Some health experts have opposed making daylight saving time permanent, suggesting that ending clock changes could especially be harmful to young students, leading to more seasonal depression, learning struggles and physical health problems.
A positive feature of DST is the reminder for people to check their smoke detectors when they change their clocks. The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York says that 55% of home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.
New York state enacted legislation in 2019 that required all new smoke detectors to contain 10-year, nonremovable batteries that discourage tampering. If you’re not sure when you last replaced the batteries or bought a smoke alarm, FASNY encourages purchasing a new one.
This time of year typically brings an uptick in home fires. Currently, New York State has the third-most residential fire deaths in the nation with 108 civilian fatalities, up from 76 this time last year. New York is slightly behind Texas (113) and Pennsylvania (127).
“The most dangerous time of year for home fires is upon us. All New Yorkers should ensure their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly,” says FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. “We encourage you to replace your fire alarm every ten years and check your alarm each month. Help us prevent tragedies by protecting your home with smoke alarms on every level and outside sleeping areas.”