The end of daylight saving time is here and, yes, in the witching hours of Halloween tonight, we must remember to turn our clocks back an hour.
The switch back to standard time happens at 2 a.m. Sunday — with Nov. 1 the earliest date it can be for the “fall back.” The next time the clock change bumps up against Halloween will be 2026.
Congress decreed in 2007 that daylight saving time would begin the second Sunday in March and end the first Sunday of November. Daylight saving time will resume March 14, 2021, the latest possible date. That means the upcoming stretch of standard time will be as long as it gets.
The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York recommends that people replace batteries in their smoke detectors when we switch to and from daylight saving time. The association says that 60% of home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.
AS FOR HALLOWEEN, word (or, as it should be spelled, Hallowe’en) is derived from “All Hallows’ Eve” (or All Saints’ Eve), the beginning of a three-day Christian observance of Allhallowtide, the time of the year to remember the dead, including saints, martyrs and all faithful departed believers. The traditional focus of All Hallows’ Eve revolves around the theme of using humor and ridicule to confront the power of death.
Going back even further in history, Oct. 31, the last day of the Celtic calendar, was a pagan holiday honoring the dead.
Halloween was brought to North America by immigrants from Europe who would celebrate the harvest around a bonfire, share ghost stories, sing, dance and tell fortunes.
The practice of trick-or-treating evolved from different traditions.
One involved the ancient Celtic tradition of putting out treats and food to placate spirits who roamed the streets at Samhain (pronounced SAH-win), the sacred festival that marked the end of the Celtic calendar year.
In the Middle Ages, there was the practice of the poor dressing up in costumes and going around door-to-door during Hallowmas begging for food or money in exchange for prayers. The food given was often a soul cake, which was a small round cake that represented a soul being freed from purgatory when the cake was eaten.
The tradition of adding pranks into the Halloween mix started to turn ugly in the early 1900s. Indeed, accounts in Olean’s newspapers told of often elaborate, dangerous pranks that led to property damage or — the great fear in the days of close-set buildings with a lot of wood construction — fires.
In the 1930s a movement began to substitute practical jokes with kids going door to door collecting candy. The cry, “Trick or treat!” was a call for treats in exchange for not perpetrating some sort of trick on the homeowner.
Jack-o’-lanterns originated in Ireland, where people placed candles in hollowed-out turnips with carved faces to keep away spirits and ghosts at Samhain.
The Irish legend of “Stingy Jack” tells how the unsavory character played tricks on the devil. When Jack died, he was not allowed in heaven — and even a resentful devil would not allow Jack in hell. The devil sent Jack off into the night with only a burning coal to light his way. Jack put the coal into a carved-out turnip and has been roaming the Earth with it ever since.
The Irish began to refer to this ghostly figure as “Jack of the Lantern,” and then, simply “Jack O’Lantern.”
When Irish, Scottish and English immigrants came to America, they found the native pumpkin perfect for carving out their jack-o’-lanterns.