Readers certainly are aware that, every once in a while, a truck or tall RV gets its top scraped off by — or the rig gets stuck under — the railroad bridge over Front Street.
It turns out that the community of Liverpool in Onondaga County has a similar problem — commercial vehicles routinely smash into a 10-foot, 9-inch railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway.
A plan has been in the works to raise the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad bridge over Front Street (clearance is 10 foot, 10 inches), which would alleviate the problem here, but an Onondaga County lawmaker suggests a different kind of solution.
Syracuse.com reports Legislator Judith Tassone is asking the State Legislature to require a special GPS in commercial vehicles that would direct drivers away from dangerous roads like the parkway.
Tassone says she plans to introduce a resolution at a committee meeting next week asking state lawmakers for action.
Tractor-trailers are already equipped with special GPS units, she said. The GPS units divert trucks away from roads that are too narrow or too steep. Her proposed measure would require other commercial vehicles — like rental box trucks — to adopt the same technology.
“On those occasions where someone is unfamiliar with the area or driving a vehicle that is not his or her own, the thought to take the slightly longer route on Old Liverpool Road can be a foreign concept,” Tassone wrote in a letter announcing her effort.
The state has made various upgrades to the roadway to stop vehicles from hitting the bridge. The bridge was outfitted with a bright orange stripe and signs at both entrances to the parkway with flashing lights warn of a low bridge ahead. In 2011, the state installed an early warning system to alert trucks that were about to hit the bridge.
Still, trucks slam into the bridge several times a year.