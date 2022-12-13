Gift cards and gift certificates are more popular than ever with busy holiday-season shoppers — and with recipients.
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) reminds consumers that any gift cards or gift certificates purchased in the state on or after Dec. 10 will remain valid for a minimum of nine years from the date of purchase. And, when the remaining value of a gift card or gift certificate is less than $5, the recipient can opt to receive cash for the balance.
All fees are prohibited under a new law, which prevents gift cards and gift certificates from declining in value. The law specifically forbids the imposition of any “activation fees, retroactive fees, redemption fees, service fees, dormancy fees, latency fees, administrative fees, handling fees, access fees, periodic fees, renewal fees, re-loading fees, or any other fee of any kind.”
There is one exception: A gift card or gift certificate that is redeemable at multiple, unaffiliated merchants or service providers may charge a one-time activation fee, not to exceed $9. In New York state, a gift card or gift certificate’s purchase date determines what, if any, rights exist for consumers.
Some tips consumers should keep in mind when buying and using gift cards this holiday season:
• Research retailers before purchase. Verify the legitimacy of the seller. Check reviews and articles.
• Check packaging. When buying a gift card, consumers should make sure the packaging and security seals are intact.
• Use caution with third parties. Consumers should use caution when buying gift cards from third parties or online auctions, as it may be difficult to verify the dollar amount remaining.
• Review the terms and conditions. Before purchasing, consumers should always review the terms and conditions to understand what their recourse is if the gift card is lost or stolen. Companies are required to post terms and conditions either on the card or in attached packaging.
• Beware of scammers. Scammers often seek payment in the form of gift cards, also known as prepaid cards. Government entities, utilities, and other reputable entities will never call you demanding an overdue bill or debt be paid with a gift card.
• Consumers having difficulty redeeming a gift card are encouraged to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection. The Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation, between the consumer and business, when the consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own.
The Consumer Assistance Helpline (800) 697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while consumer complaints may be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.