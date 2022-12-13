Gift cards and gift certificates are more popular than ever with busy holiday-season shoppers — and with recipients.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) reminds consumers that any gift cards or gift certificates purchased in the state on or after Dec. 10 will remain valid for a minimum of nine years from the date of purchase. And, when the remaining value of a gift card or gift certificate is less than $5, the recipient can opt to receive cash for the balance.

