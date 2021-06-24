New Yorkers are reminded to take a few simple precautions to avoid conflicts with bears during the summer season.
“DEC is receiving reports of bears roaming neighborhoods in several parts of Upstate New York,” the agency’s commissioner, Basil Seggos said. “We are encouraging New Yorkers to help reduce the potential for negative interactions with bears by removing the things bears find attractive like pet food and trash.”
A bear was spotted earlier this month alongside the Allegheny River Valley Trail not far from Olean’s wastewater treatment plant.
Summer is a busy time for bears. Young bears disperse from family groups, breeding bears search for mates and all bears forage for food to gain the fat needed for winter. With this increased activity comes a greater potential for human-bear conflicts, when bears find food near people.
New Yorkers living in bear country are asked to take a few simple steps this summer to protect their communities and bears from harm:
Secure garbage indoors or a locked outbuilding until the morning of pickup; remove bird feeders; clean grease from grills; and secure livestock food and don’t feed pets outdoors.
RUSS SVENDSEN of Olean, noting recent articles in the OTH about gypsy moth caterpillars damaging trees, sent us a note offering a simple, eco-friendly solution for use around the yard.
“A band of (duct tape), sticky-side out, circling the tree trunk has proven to be effective in preventing the caterpillars from climbing the tree trunk,” Russ writes. “Be sure to check after a rainstorm and re-apply as needed.”
TONIGHT, JUNE’S full moon should be visible as clear skies are forecast.
June’s full Moon — typically the last full Moon of spring or the first of summer — is traditionally called the Strawberry Moon.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac indicates this name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered.
AND, YES, summer is here — the first day having arrived on Sunday.