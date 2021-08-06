When Cattaraugus County Historian Sharon Fellows asked Olean Times Herald reporter/photographer Rick Miller to submit a collection of photographs for exhibit at the county fair, he readily agreed.
Then came the process of whittling down thousands of photos down to 35-40 that would be displayed.
“I take a lot of photos besides the ones that appear in the Olean Times Herald where I’ve worked for 41 years,” Rick says. “They are filed by date and few have any tags or other means of identification.”
When Rick started sorting through computer files for older photos he’d scanned — from black and white negatives to more recent photos that were filed on external computer drives and DVDs — he realized it was quite a task.
“Some of the photos were from black and white negatives from the 1970s when I worked at the Salamanca Republican-Press,” he says of the paper that is now a sister publication to the Times Herald.
The first cut amounted to about 150 photos. The second cut was just under 50, about 44 of which were finally selected and printed on 8x10 photo paper.
Fellows, calls the exhibit “Our County Through a Newspaperman’s Eyes.” She framed each photograph in black and hung them along with an explanation of each one on the wall of the County Museum’s exhibit area of the county fair.
Fellows says her mother’s favorite part of the fair was the photography on the second floor beneath the grandstand. During the 1960s, W.H. Porterfield, the pictorialist for the Buffalo Courier-Express, recorded the local scene.
“Rick Miller, newspaperman and photographer for over 40 years with the Olean Times Herald, continues the tradition of recording the life and events of Cattaraugus County,” Fellows wrote in an explanation of the exhibit. “The Cataraugus County Museum and Research Library is honored to display a cross section of his work for your enjoyment, ‘A Pictorial History of Our County.’”
County Museum Curator Brian McClellan says Cattaraugus County Fair attendees are stopping at the display in the rear of the Corporate Building, which also houses 4-H exhibits. Some recognize people in the photographs, while others find a familiar scene from around the county.
One man pointed out his son in a photo of three men in kayaks on Cattaraugus Creek, McClellan says.
Miller, who says he was grateful for the chance to show his photographs of county people, scenes and events from over the years, notes it was his first county fair exhibit since the mid-1960s.
“I used to exhibit grand champion chickens at the Madison County Fair in Brookfield in Central New York,” he says.