The annual Gift Tree program, sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Times Herald, will provide gifts to about 65 families and individuals this holiday season thanks to the generosity of area residents, schools, organizations and businesses.
The full Gift Tree listing will be published in Wednesday’s edition of the Times Herald and an updated listing will be published each Tuesday in November after that — or until all families are adopted. The listing will also be available for e-subscribers of the Times Herald.
The Gift Tree drop-off/pick-up location will be at the Creekside Chapel at 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany. Gift drop-off days will be Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Agencies will contacted at a later be assigned pick-up times.
Donations may also be mailed to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund at Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or online at www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
In addition to adopting a family, program volunteers and donors can also sign up or make a monetary donation for the program by calling (716) 372-6283 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visiting the website.
AS A WAY OF SHOWING appreciation and honor to veterans, New York state is offering a sixth and final free fishing day of 2021 on Thursday.
“We thank all of New York’s veterans for their service to our country and hope that the upcoming free fishing day provides an opportunity to spend time with family and friends or even the chance to introduce someone new to the sport,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “This year, anglers can expect expanded fishing opportunities throughout the State thanks to our recently implemented Trout Stream Management Plan and take advantage of a catch-and-release trout season on inland trout streams.”
DEC increased fishing opportunities with the state’s new catch-and-release trout stream season, which began Oct. 16 and runs through March 31. Anglers are required to use only artificial lures and immediately release trout they catch. The catch-and-release season applies to trout streams only.
Anglers should consult DEC’s regulations guide for regulations associated with lakes and ponds that harbor trout before fishing.